Genius iPhone trick opens camera in SECONDS without pressing any buttons

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
IT'S not always easy to catch that picture-perfect moment on your iPhone camera.

The opportunity can easily be squandered in the few seconds it takes to fumble around in your pocket, unlock the device and open the app.

There is, however, an easier way to whip out your snapper at lightning speed.

Better yet, you can do so without having to unlock your device or tap any buttons.

That's because you access the camera straight from the Lock Screen with a quick swipe.

The Lock Screen shows the current time and date and your most recent notifications and appears when you turn on or wake your iPhone.

The screen shows you notifications, gives information from apps at a glance, and more.

You can also use it to access certain features with a tap or swipe – including the iPhone camera – even when the iPhone is locked.

After waking your iPhone, swipe left on the Home Screen to quickly open the camera app.

On some models, you can also tap and hold the camera icon in the bottom right corner of your display.

However, that button isn't easy to reach when using your device one-handed and is tricky to hit when time isn't on your side.

Once you've opened the camera app you can use it just like you normally would.

While the quick access feature is usually handy, it can also pose a problem if someone gets their hands on your phone.

That's because it allows them to take unauthorised photos with your device.

To turn off camera access from the Lock Screen, you'll have to disable the app using Screen Time.

Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content and Privacy Restrictions > Allowed Apps. Toggle off Camera.

Keep in mind that this will also disable the camera app on your Home Screen, meaning you won't be able to take photos.

For some, however, that's a price that's worth paying to keep the iPhone camera secure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43b8CR_0egnOsda00
Swiping left on the lock screen quickly opens the camera app
