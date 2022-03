Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala has said she fled the country following Russia’s invasion while her “family, husband and friends” remain in a bomb shelter in Kyiv.The singer, 38, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016, has said the conflict in her native country is “really hard to understand because it’s insane.”Appearing on BBC Breakfast live from Istanbul in Turkey, Jamala said: “My family, my husband, all my team, all my musical band, all my friends are in Kyiv in bomb shelters, that’s why unfortunately I don’t want to be rude but I can’t say that my morning is good...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO