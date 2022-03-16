Carrie Bickmore and Rachel Corbett burst into tears on The Project after moving story about stroke survivor

Carrie Bickmore and Rachel Corbett were reduced to tears during an emotional segment on Wednesday's episode of The Project.

The program had just featured a story on a stroke survivor, who had been able to hug his grandchildren for the first time in eight years.

Returning to the studio, both Carrie and Rachel, both 41, could be seen crying uncontrollably after viewing the feel-good story.

As they laughed at their dramatic responses to the video, Rachel reached over and gave Carrie a comforting hug.

'Oh my God, and we're tangled in each other's mic cords,' Rachel remarked as she pulled back away.

She added: 'Oh, that went from sweet to disaster.'

Meanwhile, co-hosts Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar appeared bemused by their impassioned reactions.

Both Waleed, 43, and Peter attempted to forge ahead with the show's schedule, but Carrie and Rachel were unable to compose themselves.

Peter, 46, then threw to 'a very non-emotional car chase in Adelaide', in the hope that it would give the women some time to compose themselves.

But as the show cut to a commercial break, both Carrie and Rachel were still struggling to keep their emotions in check.

'Alright, we're going to take a break and compose ourselves, and we'll see you on the other side,' announced Carrie.

'Tissues!' Peter jokingly called to someone off-camera, as the show cut to a commercial break.