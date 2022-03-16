ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Man builds sports bar in his garden & it becomes ‘one of the best pubs’ in town on with five star reviews on TripAdvisor

By Emma James
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8dgA_0egnNDvM00

A MAN has created a sports bar in his back garden – which has been given a five-star rating by punters on TripAdvisor.

The Spearmint Ostriches has become one of the top rated boozers in Doncaster, South Yorks, despite the exact location being kept a secret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTEHy_0egnNDvM00
The garden shed has been turned into a cozy boozer Credit: Tripadvisor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05npV3_0egnNDvM00
The bar is well stocked with spirits and beers Credit: Tripadvisor

It was voted as the fourth best nightlife venue in the town, even though it was created in a back garden.

The pub, which appears to have been filled with a lot of football and Leeds United shirts, has been described as the “best venue in Donny.”

The backyard boozer is made up of a large garden shed and decking area, but the bar appears to be generously stocked.

Inside there is an array of lagers, spirits and bar snacks as well as traditional beer mats and pumps – but it is not clear if they are functional.

There is also a huge TV screen to watch the football on, as well as a heated outdoor area for visitors to enjoy the limited British sunshine.

A Sky Sports and BT Sports poster sits outside, telling visitors that they can watch the live football from the venue.

Photos posted on TripAdvisor show visitors celebrating Leeds United's Premier League promotion in 2020.

One reviewer said that the garden boozer is the “best in Donny” and an “Amazing little pub!!

She added: “Such a good variety of wine and beer. 100% recommend the Zinfandel.

“Best place to go for a drink with all the family but also the adults after 7pm."

Patrick said: "Spent fireworks night here. I cannot speak higher of the owners, quality beers and company. Would highly recommend to anyone else."

A third reviewer, Sam, said: "Lovely place, great people even better food lol. Highly recommend.

“Looking forward to next visit, my 4 year old cries when she has to leave fab place for children".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKrwN_0egnNDvM00
Punters have praised the pub in online reviews Credit: Tripadvisor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhzuO_0egnNDvM00
One said it was the best boozer in Donny Credit: Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Thomas Meagher Bar to Compete in Barstool Sports Best Bar Bracket

We all have our favorite "watering holes." Whether it be your favorite place to meet friends, your favorite spot to grab a burger and a beer, or, your favorite place to watch the big game. For us here in Missoula, that bar is the Thomas Meagher Bar. Named after the "Irish General" and first Governor of Montana, General Thomas Meagher, this bar is not only a fun place to grab a drink and watch sports, but the food is great and so is the staff. Not to mention, "yours truly" calls a wild game of BINGO every Wednesday night. It is no wonder some may consider the "Mar Bar" to be one of the best in Montana. Barstool Sports seems to think that is true.
MISSOULA, MT
Westword

Bar Dough Is Becoming Olive Garden — No Joke

April Fools' Day is coming up, which means you need to be on the lookout for tricksters — but this April 1 event is no joke. Bar Dough, the restaurant at 2227 West 32nd Avenue that serves some of the best modern Italian food in the city, is transforming into the country's best-known Italian chain, complete with chicken parm, Alfredo and (maybe) never-ending breadsticks and salad. No word on whether the Tour of Italy will make an appearance.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Pub#Sports Bar#Reviewer#Food Drink#British#Sky Sports#Bt Sports#Leeds United#Premier League
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Revealed: The scenic Australian town where you can earn $90,000 working in a café – as businesses beg for staff

One of Australia's most picturesque beach resort towns is offering generous pay packages simply to make coffee as it seeks to overcome chronic staff shortages. Broome in the far north-west of Western Australia is on an urgent mission to revive its tourist industry after the state's extended lockout from the rest of Australia during the Covid pandemic.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SPY

The Best Pull-Up Bars Are Affordable and Versatile — These Are the Ones To Get

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents The Best Pull-Up Bars The Best Pull-Up Bar Workouts If you’re struggling to stay in shape right now, the best pull-up bars will help you meet your daily fitness goals. There are a ton of strength and ab exercises available through this simple bar. Pull-up bars can help you get in a few reps throughout the day, incorporating movement into your everyday life through enhancing things you already do — like walking through...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

'No mangoes at breakfast', 'too many bus tourists' and 'flimsy chandeliers': Hilariously unimpressed Tripadvisor reviews for renowned 5-star hotels, from London to NYC

For some people, even the best isn't good enough - as these cutting Tripadvisor remarks show. They've been made by users of the travel site who checked into some of the world's most renowned five-star hotels - and were left hilariously unimpressed, with the properties lambasted for crimes against hospitality that included a lack of mangoes at breakfast and fellow guests not being dressed 'exquisitely'.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Outdoor UK attractions bouncing back best after pandemic restrictions

Visitor numbers at Britain’s museums, galleries, zoos, castles and country houses increased by 25% last year, but are still down 57% on pre-pandemic levels. Unsurprisingly, figures published on Friday showed striking rises over the year at outdoor attractions. However, those that rely mainly on overseas visitors have yet to claw back pre-2019 numbers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Canoe the Severn, foodie Ludlow, walk the famous hills … 10 brilliant things to do in Shropshire

A great choice for those looking for serious adventure (and know how to handle a canoe), this five- or seven-day tour offers the chance to disappear into Shropshire’s most beautiful landscapes. The trip – which can cover the entire 125 miles of river – is self-guided, but 24-hour assistance is available. The boat is safety-tracked and there is only one boat departure per slot, ensuring total peace and tranquillity. Accommodation must be booked separately, with riversidecampsites, B&Bs and hotels all within easy reach of the river.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Bournemouth Wetherspoon pub to permanently close

A Weatherspoon pub in Bournemouth where a man died after falling down the stairs is due to close. The pub chain confirmed The Christopher Creeke in Holdenhurst Road will permanently close at the beginning of April. Spokesman, Eddie Gershon, said there would be no redundancies and staff would be relocated...
FOOD & DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Travel back in time to see Amersham's High Street in the 1960s including hotel and pub that are still open

Amersham is a market town and civil parish full of rich history which is hidden away in the Chiltern Hills. The town is split into two with Old Amersham set in the valley of River Misbourne and Amersham-on-the-Hill which grew in the early 20th century around the Metropolitan Railway, now known as the Metropolitan Line of the London Underground.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Historic Jamaica Inn bans hunts after 100 years

An inn immortalised by novelist Daphne du Maurier has banned hunts from meeting on its land. The Jamaica Inn in Cornwall said it had allowed the local hunt to start from there for more than 100 years. It has ended that arrangement after the East Cornwall Hunt invited the Beaufort...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy