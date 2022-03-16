Man builds sports bar in his garden & it becomes ‘one of the best pubs’ in town on with five star reviews on TripAdvisor

A MAN has created a sports bar in his back garden – which has been given a five-star rating by punters on TripAdvisor.

The Spearmint Ostriches has become one of the top rated boozers in Doncaster, South Yorks, despite the exact location being kept a secret.

The garden shed has been turned into a cozy boozer Credit: Tripadvisor

The bar is well stocked with spirits and beers Credit: Tripadvisor

It was voted as the fourth best nightlife venue in the town, even though it was created in a back garden.

The pub, which appears to have been filled with a lot of football and Leeds United shirts, has been described as the “best venue in Donny.”

The backyard boozer is made up of a large garden shed and decking area, but the bar appears to be generously stocked.

Inside there is an array of lagers, spirits and bar snacks as well as traditional beer mats and pumps – but it is not clear if they are functional.

There is also a huge TV screen to watch the football on, as well as a heated outdoor area for visitors to enjoy the limited British sunshine.

A Sky Sports and BT Sports poster sits outside, telling visitors that they can watch the live football from the venue.

Photos posted on TripAdvisor show visitors celebrating Leeds United's Premier League promotion in 2020.

One reviewer said that the garden boozer is the “best in Donny” and an “Amazing little pub!!

She added: “Such a good variety of wine and beer. 100% recommend the Zinfandel.

“Best place to go for a drink with all the family but also the adults after 7pm."

Patrick said: "Spent fireworks night here. I cannot speak higher of the owners, quality beers and company. Would highly recommend to anyone else."

A third reviewer, Sam, said: "Lovely place, great people even better food lol. Highly recommend.

“Looking forward to next visit, my 4 year old cries when she has to leave fab place for children".

Punters have praised the pub in online reviews Credit: Tripadvisor