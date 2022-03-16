ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Schoolboys, aged 14, 13, and nine who vanished from a Cumbrian village are found safe and well after police launch urgent hunt

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Three schoolboys who disappeared from a small village yesterday have been found after an urgent search appeal.

The three boys, aged 9, 13 and 14, had last been seen in Witherslack, Cumbria early on Tuesday.

Cumbria Police launched an appeal to find the missing children hours later, saying they had been reported missing in the southern part of the Lake District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYdW4_0egnJTwa00
Three schoolboys who disappeared from the small village of Witherslack, Cumbria yesterday have been found after an urgent search appeal

The boys were thought to have been together around the time when they were last seen.

However, last last night Cumbria Police reported that the trio had been found safely and thanked those who had shared their appeal.

They posted: 'This appeal, with personal details, was originally shared to help find them as soon as possible.

'Now they have been found, to support them and respect their privacy, please delete any posts shared on social media or emails received.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mental health worker left furious after returning home from 13-hour hospital shift to find Hermes delivery driver had emptied her POT PLANTS onto her newly revamped doorstep in an attempt to hide her parcel

A Hermes customer was aghast to find soil strewn across her doorstep after a delivery driver emptied a plant pot in a clumsy attempt to hide her parcel. Mental health support worker Siobhan Redfern, 24, returned home from a 13-hour shift to discover the mess outside her front door in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday, February 16.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Cumbrian#Cumbria Police
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Sophie Burns: Body of ‘beautiful and talented’ woman, 28, found after disappearance last year

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Police looking for 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls shot in Tyler

Police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls were shot and injured Saturday in Tyler. Officers have multiple arrest warrants for Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, who was identified as the shooter, according to a statement released Sunday by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
TYLER, TX
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Girl Taken From Home While Parents Sleep Goes Missing for 22 Years

Asha was born in August 1990 and lived in Shelby, North Carolina with her parents and older brother. Her parents tried to shelter her from the influence of the outer world, and keep her focused on their extended family and church. They didn’t have a computer because of how many times you’d hear of pedophiles luring kids away through the internet, according to Iquilla, Asha’s mother. Supposedly, Asha handled this well; she contentedly stayed well within the limits her parents set. She loved playing basketball and was the point guard for her elementary school basketball team.
SHELBY, NC
Daily Mail

Tragedy as top doctor DIES as he's washed away in floodwaters on his way home from treating his patients - and a 31-year-old's body is found

A leading Queensland doctor who died when his car was washed away in the state's deadly floods had been visiting patients who were in need. Dr Alex Klestov, a rheumatologist based in Brisbane, was on the way home from consultations in Rockhampton on February 27 when his car was caught in a huge downpour on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Glen Esk, 60km north-west of Brisbane.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy