Schoolboys, aged 14, 13, and nine who vanished from a Cumbrian village are found safe and well after police launch urgent hunt

Three schoolboys who disappeared from a small village yesterday have been found after an urgent search appeal.

The three boys, aged 9, 13 and 14, had last been seen in Witherslack, Cumbria early on Tuesday.

Cumbria Police launched an appeal to find the missing children hours later, saying they had been reported missing in the southern part of the Lake District.

The boys were thought to have been together around the time when they were last seen.

However, last last night Cumbria Police reported that the trio had been found safely and thanked those who had shared their appeal.

They posted: 'This appeal, with personal details, was originally shared to help find them as soon as possible.

'Now they have been found, to support them and respect their privacy, please delete any posts shared on social media or emails received.'