Which Netflix Series Conducted the Most Unlawful Acts?

By Alexis Zarycki
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay not to sound like a psycho, but I love some crime and horror. I am all about shows like American Horror Story and OZARK. The Netflix platform is a popular platform for shows that...

BGR.com

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.
MOVIES
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix users around the world can’t get enough of this thrilling new historical series

Hands-down, one of the hottest Netflix shows is a spin-off of sorts, of a series from a completely different source that the streamer decided to green-light. The decision to do so, and give not only one but a total of three season-orders at this point to Vikings: Valhalla, is probably deserving of a bonus of some kind for the employee involved. Or at least an outsized degree of praise from higher-ups at the company. Because — well, just check out below how much this show is crushing it right now.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix secret codes: how to access all the hidden movies and TV series

Babe, wake up. New Netflix secret codes just dropped. While you may consider yourself pretty skilled at browsing Netflix after 2 years of on and off lockdowns, chances are you haven’t even touched the sides of the extensive TV series and movies that the streaming service has to offer.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

The 3 best New Netflix movies and shows coming this March 2022

Spring is here, and so is a whole new batch of new Netflix movies and TV shows that you'll be itching to add to your watch list. For starters, there's this month's crop of Netflix Originals, which includes the highly anticipated Bridgerton season 2, as well as new movies like sci-fi adventure The Adam Project and action thriller Black Crab. Crime drama Top Boy also returns for season 2 and The Andy Warhol Diaries, a documentary executive produced by Ryan Murphy, also arrives on the streamer this month.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Disney Recently Yanked a 'Giant' Film From Netflix

The streak of Disney-movie exits continues at Netflix with a giant title no longer available. Steven Spielberg's big-budget adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel The BFG exited on Feb. 28. This leaves the movie without a streaming home. Although it seems like the perfect title to join Disney+, Disney has not announced when (or if) the movie will make it to its own streamer.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Three great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March 2022, don’t miss them

Netflix is more committed than ever to pushing original content, with the streaming giant set to release a brand new movie every single week for the duration of 2022. Among the big-name releases lined up are Knives Out 2, the sequel to the hugely successful detective drama, The Gray Man, a starry spy thriller with Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans, and Spiderhead, a dystopian thriller led by Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Residence - Shondaland Drama Series Ordered To Series By Netflix

Netflix has given a series order to Shondaland murder-mystery drama The Residence, from executive producer/showrunner Paul William Davies and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. sing Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as as a jumping off point, the 8-episode series...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Netflix Is Jumping Back Into The Superhero Movie Game With Some Harder They Fall And Soul Talent

Although Marvel and DC are the heaviest hitters in the superhero movie market, there are other offerings for the genre that come from other sources every now and then. Netflix has contributed to this cinematic landscape with flicks like Project Power and Thunder Force, but today brings word that the streaming service is putting together what could be its biggest superhero movie yet. A film adaptation of the Boom! Studios series Irredeemable and Incorruptible is being developed, and some big names from fellow Netflix movie The Harder They Fall and Pixar’s Soul are attached.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Could Disney+'s acquisition of Netflix's adult-themed Marvel shows affect the future of Hulu?

"Once upon a time, Disney+ was supposed to be the family-friendly streamer and Hulu its more mature and complex cousin," says Indiewire's Tony Maglio. "With R-rated content, Disney+ changes its branding barrier — and that may also reflect a change in Hulu’s future as a standalone streaming service." A source tells Maglio that Disney's decision to add Netflix's Marvel titles to Disney+, instead of Hulu, had to do with brand association and serving fans. Currently, Disney has a 67% stake in Hulu. But that will expand to 100% in 2024 with the acquisition of Comcast's stake. "If Disney+ is trying to become a something-for-everyone platform that’s better positioned to compete with Netflix, this is a pretty good move," says Maglio. Another one would be a Hulu tile. Perhaps that’s next.""
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
deseret.com

Which dangerous act will win $500,000 on ‘AGT: Extreme’?

The first season of “AGT: Extreme” — a spinoff of “America’s Got Talent,” where a wide range of dangerous acts compete for a $500,000 grand prize — comes to a close next week. Here’s a look at some of the top contenders and...
TV SHOWS

