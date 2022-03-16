ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVEALED: Lionel Messi is planning to STAY at PSG beyond the end of the season despite widespread criticism after their Champions League exit... with Argentine star having NO contact with Barcelona about a potential return

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lionel Messi has no plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Despite receiving a wave of criticism in the wake of PSG's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid last week, the Argentine superstar is determined to make a success of his move to France.

He wants to lift the Ligue 1 trophy and still dreams of winning the Champions League with the Parisian club. And, though rumours abound of a return to Barcelona, there has been no contact between him or his entourage with the Catalan club since he left them last summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3UVm_0egnFnDi00
Lionel Messi (left) still has no plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDgBY_0egnFnDi00
He received criticism in the wake of PSG's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid

PSG fans booed Messi and teammate Neymar in their league match against Bordeaux last Sunday and expressed their frustration further by painting graffiti on the walls of the club's Camps des Loges training ground demanding changes and for president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to leave.

Privately, Messi understands the supporters' anger and shares their feelings of disappointment after a performance against Real Madrid where PSG dominated and outplayed their opponents for 75 per cent of the two-legged tie.

The reality is that the chance of him returning to Barcelona are almost zero.

After finding a house in Paris and settling down in the city, Messi feels happy with his family life in the French capital. He is looking ahead and feels ready to play regularly at his best level after a spell of injuries, Covid plus an initial spell adapting to his new team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyvmR_0egnFnDi00
Fans expressed their frustration by painting graffiti on the walls of the club's training ground
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F30g4_0egnFnDi00
There has been no contact between Messi and Barcelona since he left in the summer

A person close to the Argentine told Sportsmail: 'He's a winner and he is looking forward to turning the boos into cheers over the next few months.'

The timing of those words may fall flat on the ears of PSG fans angered by their Champions League exit but equally Messi is eager to put things right.

Messi's wish is to continue with the Parisian club until the end of his contract. He wants to fulfil it, partially as a sense of loyalty to those who signed him but more so a sense of unfinished business.

The 34-year-old has always fulfilled the contracts he signs and has no intention of changing that trend now by bringing an abrupt end to his time in Paris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxtY6_0egnFnDi00
PSG fans booed Messi and teammate Neymar in their league match against Bordeaux

