Mysterious five-mile-long ‘UFO’ on Google Maps ‘could be lost city of Atlantis’, bonkers conspiracy theorist claims

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
 4 days ago
AN ALIEN-HUNTING conspiracy theorist claims to have found a five-mile-long UFO in the middle of the sea.

Scott C. Waring revealed images of a disk-like dome shape spotted near Peru and believes it's the "right size and shape to be the lost city of Atlantis".

Circle shape is apparently five-miles-long Credit: ufosightingsdaily

"I have long believed (it) to be an alien ship that was floating on the ocean, then later submerged," he wrote on his sketchy blog UFO Sightings Daily.

The self-proclaimed UFOlogist thinks it's proof of "ancient aliens" and says their technology is just "sitting there on the bottom of the ocean".

Using digital rulers, he reckons the perfect circle is about five miles wide.

The dubious spotting was noticed just off the Nazca Desert in southern Peru.

Nazca is actually home to the so-called Nazca Lines, a bunch of geoglyphs in the soil.

They date back to around 500 BC and AD 500.

Waring can't help but link the two, saying: "Those Nazca Lines are said to be drawings to welcome the god.

"Back then such alien technology flying though the sky could easily be mistaken for gods."

While the circle is odd, it's probably something quite innocuous.

It's not the first time the bonkers conspiracy theorist has made wild claims about stuff spotted on Google Maps and more.

He previously found a face resembling ancient Greek philosopher Socrates on Mars, suggesting he might have been from the Red Planet.

The internet loon has even suggested there's an ancient alien temple on Mars.

Conspiracy theorist thinks this could be 'ancient aliens' Credit: ufosightingsdaily

In other news, prudish Nasa has admitted it may have to study sex in space if humanity is ever going to make it to other planets.

An ancient mega-landslide deep under the ocean has been uncovered which could cause a massive tsunami with "just a little shake in the wrong place".

Samsung has been accused of throttling the performance of more than 10,000 apps running on its latest smartphone.

And Nasa will let you send your name on a flight around the Moon – for FREE.

Phys.org

Roman Empire's emerald mines may have fallen into the hands of nomads as early as the 4th century

An international team of archaeologists led by Joan Oller Guzmán, lecturer at the UAB Department of Antiquity and Medieval Studies, published the results of the 2020 and 2021 dig seasons at the Roman site of Sikait, a set of buildings surrounding Roman Egypt's emerald mines, located in the Eastern Desert. The area was known in Antiquity as "Mons Smaragdus," given that it was the only place within the Roman Empire where emeralds could be found. This scientific collaboration was conducted jointly with the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology of the University of Warsaw, Poland, and focuses on the study of how emeralds were extracted and commercialized in Antiquity.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

King Tut's glorious iron dagger is made from a meteorite

Tutankhamen, the Egyptian prince who ascended the throne at a very young age, is renowned for the items that were found in his tomb rather than his administrative capabilities. Adding to that glory is a new finding that his gold-hilted iron dagger was made from a meteorite using a relatively rare forging technique, Ars Technica reported.
JAPAN
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
