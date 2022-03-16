ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail sales up 0.3% in February amid higher prices

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February as prices for food, gasoline,...

abc17news.com

NBC Los Angeles

Retail Sales Come Up Short in February as Inflation Slows Consumer Spending

Retail sales rose 0.3% in February, below the 0.4% estimate as inflation seemed to impact consumer spending. Excluding autos, sales were up just 0.2%, well below the expected 0.9%. Online spending pulled back sharply, while sales totals for gasoline soared as prices jumped higher. Consumers continued to spend in February...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Kohl's to open 100 small-format stores, grow Sephora revenue to $2 billion

Kohl’s Corp. CEO Michelle Gass kicked off a crucial day of updating investment analysts on the company’s strategies by announcing plans to increase revenue from its Sephora partnership to $2 billion annually and to open 100 smaller-sized stores. “The initiatives we are announcing today, including plans to drive...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Are Kohl's Shares Trading Higher Today

Hudson's Bay, the owner of American luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue, is planning a bid for the department store chain Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS), Reuters reported. In another development, Engine Capital LP issued a letter to the board of Kohl's, urging the sale of the company. Engine Capital...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Predictions for the Future of the Retail Industry

The retail industry is evolving with exponential increases in ecommerce and trends toward omnichannel shopping experiences. Along with these shifts, 2022 will see the industry capitalizing on direct-to-consumer strategies, relying more on first-party data and responding to an imperative for supply chain efficiency. Here are just a few of the...
RETAIL
pymnts

Hudson’s Bay Trying to Add Kohl’s to Retail Platform

Canadian department store chain Hudson’s Bay Co. is trying to acquire Kohl’s, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters for its report Wednesday (March 16). Kohl’s shares neared $63 on Wednesday, which would value the company at $8.76 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported that private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Hudson’s Bay are planning to make bids in “the high $60s per share” for Kohl’s, which has asked for bids by Wednesday.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Shoppers took a breather last month after January spending spree

After a year of skyrocketing retail sales turbocharged by stimulus payments and online spending, consumers have started tapping the brakes. Retail sales rose by just 0.3 percent last month, compared to January, when growth was revised upward to 4.9 percent. That’s according to the latest report from the Commerce Department, released Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Macy’s Wants to Be More Like Target

Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report had lost its way. CEO Jeff Gennette may not use those exact words, but he has acknowledged that his company had its work cut out for it, while also asserting that it has made some progress. However, you don't talk like he did during the retailer's fourth-quarter earnings call if you think everything has been going well.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar General forecasts strong 2022 as Americans turn frugal

March 17 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N)on Thursday forecast sales and profit for 2022 above estimates, as higher prices of everyday essentials make more Americans frugal and turn to discount stores for their groceries and household supplies. U.S. discount stores have seen improving store traffic, as people gradually resume...
RETAIL
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF tax breaks…Green Mill & whiskey

U.S. employers added 678,000 jobs in February, another solid gain that underscored the economy’s robust health as the omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation. The Labor Department’s report Friday also showed that the unemployment rate dropped from 4% to 3.8%.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Forbes

Here’s Why Estee Lauder Stock Has Rallied More Than 2x Since Late 2018

Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) stock price grew more than 2x from around $130 in 2018 end to almost $270 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. This does not come as a surprise, as the company has also witnessed a rise in revenue over this period, and revenue per share has risen, helped by a slight decrease in the outstanding share count.
STOCKS
Reuters

Online grocer Ocado Retail lowers outlook as UK market softens

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail lowered its outlook for full-year sales on Thursday as it reported a fall in revenue in its latest quarter partly because of a softening in the overall grocery market. The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group (OCDO.L) and...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Who Will Be The Next To Stock Split After Amazon.com?

News of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) upcoming stock splits has caused excitement for retail investors, shifting the focus from soaring inflation and fuel prices, while some traders are already speculating the next mega-cap stock to split as exceptionally high-value companies seek to make their shares more affordable for mom-and-pop investors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: This Quarter's Retail Winners: WMT, COST, KR, BBY, KSS

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. With corporate earnings waning and the third month of 2022 now halfway complete, many of us are reeling from the whiplash that has transpired since the start of the year. It’s no secret that geopolitical uncertainties, sky-high inflation, and a lack of federal stimulus flowing is weighing on the average U.S. consumer. To put it lightly, the market is heavily disjointed, making for added difficulty when navigating earnings reports.
RETAIL

