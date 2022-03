Lady Gaga probably gave us her best red carpet look of the decade when she attended the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, March 13th serving true old Hollywood glamour! The House of Gucci star floated along the BAFTAs red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London, as she was nominated in the ‘Best Leading Actress’ category for her highly-praised role as black widow Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s movie – and she certainly made sure all eyes were on her on the red carpet!

