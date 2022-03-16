ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

PIttie Scared of Other Dogs Becomes Best Friends with Farm Animals | The Dodo

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Pittie who's scared of dogs goes straight to the...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
The Independent

Vietnam couple whose dogs were culled sparking backlash adopt 15 new puppies

A Vietnamese couple whose emotional story had gripped the country after their 12 pet dogs were killed by authorities over the baseless fear that they could have spread Covid have now adopted a new brood of puppies – some of whom were rescued from dog meat shops. Pham Minh Hung and his wife Nguyen Thi Chi Em have adopted 15 puppies after they received an outpouring of support and donations from people following an outrage among over the killing of their dogs, reported BBC’s Vietnamese service.Mr Pham said they received 120 million Vietnamese dong (£3,898) from donors who raised...
ANIMALS
L. Cane

Stray Cats Save a Restaurant, and Owner Pays it Forward with a Cat Sanctuary

Sometimes, you do a good deed without giving it a second thought because it is the right thing to do - even if it comes with a cost. And occasionally, that good deed snowballs into something even better. That's exactly what happened when Nakoki Teroka laid eyes on a stray cat that showed up at his struggling restaurant on a rainy day.
Miami Herald

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
PennLive.com

This breed has been top dog in U.S. for 31 years, AKC says

One breed of dog has consistently been the favorite in the United States for 31 years, according to the American Kennel Club. The AKC announced at a virtual press conference today at the AKC Museum of the Dog that the labrador retriever is again the top dog. “The versatile, family-friendly...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
The Independent

Poodles claim spot in top 5 most popular dogs for first time since 1997

Poodles are currently making a comeback, as they are now in the top five of American Kennel Club’s list of most popular dogs, for the first time in over two decades.American Kennel Club released their annual popularity ranking on 15 March, with 197 dog breeds included on the list.Ranging from Labrador Retrievers to German Shepherds, many beloved best friends once again made it to the top 10. In fact, labs have been ranked number one on the list for 31 years, since they took the top place in 1991.However, this isn’t to say that labs are the only breed that...
PETS

