ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Game of Thrones’ Hafthor Bjornsson eyes full-time acting career after Eddie Hall grudge match but open to more fights

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

HAFTHOR BJORNSSON is eyeing a full-time acting career after he settles the score with Eddie Hall - but will not rule out more fights.

The former world's strongest man shot to global fame as 'The Mountain' in Game of Thrones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJ50g_0egnCqjI00
Ex-GoT star Hafthor Bjornsson is eyeing a full-time acting career after he fights Eddie Hall Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XF5M_0egnCqjI00
Hafthor Bjornsson is open to more fights

But away from the small screen and heavy lifting, the man known as Thor has transitioned his life - and body - around boxing.

And it will come to a climax on Saturday in Dubai when the 6ft 8in super-heavyweight fights rival Hall in a bitter grudge match.

A win for Reign Total Body Fuel athlete Bjornsson would be a Hollywood ending to his boxing journey - a feeling he could get used to.

Thor told SunSport: “I’m enjoying it and if I have more opportunities to fight, I’m open to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l81yA_0egnCqjI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyRtR_0egnCqjI00

“But, I’m also open to moving more into acting, which has been hard for me to do because of strongman and obviously boxing.

“While competing in strongman, I did Game of Thrones and did some other jobs but it was always a huge challenge for me.

“I would love to, at some point in my life at least, focus fully on acting and giving my full attention to it, like I gave strongman, like I’m giving boxing right now.

“At some point in my career, I would like to be a full-time actor, if possible, if the opportunities are there.”

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

With the rise of celebrity boxing and returning legends making a habit of questionable comebacks, the weekend's winner in the Middle East could be inundated with future fight offers.

But Thor, who competed in three exhibitions to prepare him for judgement day, has refused to think that far ahead.

He said: “I haven’t really thought about that, to be honest with you.

“I’m just focussed on this one goal now, to fight Eddie Hall, and after that I’m open to other suggestions.

“If there’s something exciting that comes up and it interests me, you know, maybe, possibly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTg6m_0egnCqjI00

Eddie Hall vs Thor: All the start time info for HUGE bout plus how to watch fight for FREE

Thor, who has incredibly lost TEN STONE since swapping barbells for boxing gloves, has put his body through the wringer for almost two years.

But Bjornsson insisted ahead of the fight of his life, he will attempt to secure eternal bragging rights while injury-free.

Thor said: “I’m feeling absolutely great - apart from being sore which is normal and slightly tired - but I’m feeling ready, I’m feeling good.

“No injuries, I’ve taken good care of my body. Doing my hot and cold sauna treatments twice a week.

“Training almost twice a day, resting on Saturdays. So everything has been going extremely well and I’m extremely thankful that my body is not injured."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVu9Z_0egnCqjI00
Eddie Hall fights Hafthor Bjornsson in Dubai Credit: Instagram @eddiehallwsm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBI04_0egnCqjI00
Hafthor Bjornsson has lost ten stone since beginning boxing

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Thor vs. Eddie Hall full fight video highlights

Watch Thor Bjornsson vs. Eddie Hall full fight video highlights from Saturday’s boxing event in Abu Dhabi. Bjornsson went six rounds with his rival and fellow “World’s Strongest Man” Eddie Hall on Saturday night, coming out on top via unanimous decision (57-54, 57-54, 57-54). Bjornsson, famously...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxrox.com

How to watch Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Björnsson Boxing Match (Finally)

The highly anticipated boxing match between two former World’s Strongest Man champions, Eddie Hall and Hafthor Björnsson, will finally take place on Saturday, March 19, after almost two years of waiting and a giant amount of trash talk. The fight will take place at the Dubai Duty Free...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hafthor Bjornsson
Person
Eddie Hall
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Over the years fans have seen some legendary names get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and in a few weeks more names will have their legacies cemented during the annual induction ceremony. The Undertaker was the first name announced for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, but during...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Boxing Gloves#Combat#Sunsport
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Issues Statement On Rumored Release

Over the last few years WWE has released quite a few WWE Superstars due to budget cuts, and some of the names that the company released were definitely surprising. Apparently there is a rumor making the rounds claiming that former Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin has been released from WWE, but that’s not the case. Benjamin recently took to Twitter and confirmed that the rumors are false when he posted the following statement:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Bianca Belair Is Out Of Action Due To Injury

That isn’t good timing. We are less than two weeks away from WrestleMania 38 and most of the show seems to be set. There are still some things that need to be added or tweaked, but at least the bigger parts are ready to go. That includes the main event title matches, but now one of the bigger title matches on the card might need a bit of an adjustment due to an injury.
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair pays tribute to Edge

Edge is one of the most titled superstars of any era, having won 31 titles during his extraordinary career. In addition to being eleven times world champion and fourteen times duo champion, the Canadian wrestler has held the Intercontinental title five times and the United States title once. The 48-year-old...
WWE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy