Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Simeone CHARGE, Scholes SLAMS Rangnick, United OUT of Champions League,

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Paul Scholes has slammed interim boss Ralf Rangnick after United's Champions League exit.

A tame 1-0 loss by Atletico Madrid saw United out of Europe, and a fifth successive trophyless season.

Scholes said: "How he was chosen to be manager of this club for six months until the end of the season, I’ll never know. The coach is a massive part of it."

Meanwhile, the club will be hoping to bring the addition of Harry Kane to play in the remodelled venue according to reports.

Manchester City are trying to iron out a deal with Erling Haaland which presents United with the chance to persuade the English hitman come to them instead.

Garcia approached by Utd

Ex-Lille boss Rudi Garcia told Le Figaro of his talks about the Old Trafford interim job.

He said: “I was sent all over the football planet, with real news and fake news too, it’s quite funny to read that.

“I had several proposals, in England, Spain and France, but the most advanced, and which really came close, was with Manchester United.

“They made the choice of Rangnick, but that also testifies to the international recognition that I can have, where the leaders only look at the results.

“My two places as Italian vice-champion with AS Roma, a Europa League final with Lyon and a Champions League semi-final with Lyon, that counts in the eyes of some.

“In Manchester, the interviews went pretty well. I saw John Murtough and Darren Fletcher, I told them I had to work on my English.

“Darren, who is Scottish, had a cool joke telling me that I did not yet have the level with the Scottish accent to answer, but that it was very good.

“I find it respectful to speak the language in the country where you work. At Marseille or Lyon, I waged war on my players to take French lessons. When you see Ancelotti speaking our language despite leaving PSG, it’s classy.”

Auba wants Dembele to snub Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is trying to persuade Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to snub Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Former Gunners captain Aubameyang has shone at the Nou Camp since his deadline move and wants Dembele to stay.

France star Dembele, 24, is out of contract in the summer and tipped for a free transfer exit.

But Barca boss Xavi is keen to tie the ex-Borussia Dortmund ace to a new deal.

And Aubameyang has revealed he's in Dembele's ear.

He said: “I’ve spoken with Ousmane Dembele... Him continuing here beyond this season is a decision he has to make, so let’s see.

“I’d like Ousmane to stay and I’m very happy to play alongside him."

Utd step up hunt for 'Arsenal target' Araujo

Manchester United are reported to be stepping up their pursuit of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who has also been linked to Arsenal.

The Uruguay centre-back, 23, is yet to sign a contract extension to a deal with the Spanish giants which runs out next year, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Meanwhile, Arsenal news outlet @afcstuff have reported the Gunners also remain interested in Araujo.

Their tweet says United are offering a 'net salary' of about £6.7million, while Arsenal are prepared to pay him just over £5m.

Mundo report that Barca are also working hard to tie down Spain starlet Gavi to a new deal.

The 17-year-old midfielder is also out of contract next year and United, Chelsea and Liverpool are reported to all want him.

According to Mundo, an agreement between Barca and Gavi's agent is not close.

And the teen could snapped up for £42m this summer should he decide to leave the Spanish giants.

Collyer closes on Utd deal

Manchester United are set to sign Brighton wonderkid Toby Collyer, the teenager confirmed.

The 18-year-old had also been attracting interest from Chelsea and West Ham.

But after the defensive midfielder impressed on a trial with the Red Devils, Fabrizio Romano reported contracts have been signed for a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Collyer's contract at Brighton expires in the summer and the two parties failed to agree terms on a new deal.

The versatile youngster, who can also play at centre-back, joined Albion aged 12 and made his Under-18s debut aged 15.

But now the 18-year-old is poised for a move to Old Trafford. And he all but confirmed the switch by posting a photo of a United home shirt complete with 'Collyer 6' printed on the back - the same number as Paul Pogba, whose contract expires this summer.

‘Rudiger agreed new deal but it’s now off’

Antonio Rudiger agreed personal terms on extending his Chelsea contract but the deal is off after sanctions against club owner Roman Abramovich, reports say.

The Blues had previously tried – and failed – to convince the Germany centre-back, 29, to sign an extension.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich were alerted to the potential free transfer this summer, with the centre-back already able to negotiate pre-contract terms with foreign clubs.

But BILD have now claimed Rudiger had finally agreed to STAY at Chelsea before sanctions scuppered the deal.

Abramovich’s assets were frozen, with Chelsea placed under a special licence which allows them to operate but unable to generate new revenue.

As such, the West London giants are banned from any and all transfer activity – including offering players new contracts. The Blues have a number of deals expiring this summer, including defenders Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

Utd to ban missile-throwing fans

Manchester United will dish out THREE-YEAR bans to supporters who threw missiles at Diego Simeone last night.

Atletico Madrid dumped United out of the Champions League with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, giving them a 2-1 aggregate victory.

But there were sour scenes at the final whistle as Simeone headed for the tunnel.

The Argentine tactician was forced to SPRINT down the touchline as some United fans threw objects at him.

Various drinks and even a PIE were hurled at Simeone as he dodged his way to safety.

And United are now set to be charged by Uefa as they currently review CCTV footage.

Sky Sports claim United will hand out lengthy bans to anyone caught hurling items at Simeone. Guilty parties will be barred from attending games for three years.

Utd flop Depay linked to Spurs

Memphis Depay should be offered a shock transfer return to the Premier League with Tottenham, according to reports.

The Dutchman, 28, struggled during his two seasons with Manchester United from 2015 to 2017.

However, he resurrected his career at Lyon and joined Barcelona on a free last summer.

But according to Gerard Romero, Depay could be on the move again this year with Spurs making an approach.

With the futures of Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane unclear, Tottenham are likely to need reinforcements in attack.

They missed out on Adama Traore but did land Dejan Kulusevski in January - and the Swede has made an instant impact in North London.

Traore joined Barcelona, initially on loan, while fellow forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres also made the switch from the Premier League.

Those arrivals - coupled with a series of injuries - have limited Depay's game time this year, although he has scored two in his last three substitute LaLiga appearances.

Garcia reveals Utd interim boss talks

Rudi Garcia has revealed he held productive talks with Manchester United to become their interim manager.

But despite his ‘interviews going well’, Garcia eventually missed out on the role to Ralf Rangnick.

The German was appointed by United in December following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit the month before.

However, Rangnick’s time at the helm has not gone to plan, with United out of all cup competitions and struggling to finish fourth in the league.

Rangnick will now move behind the scenes into a consultancy role at Old Trafford this summer, with Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel the reported top choice to replace him.

But things may have panned out differently had United opted for Garcia instead. The French tactician led Lille to Ligue 1 glory in 2011 before roles at Roma, Marseille and Lyon.

Garcia, who has been out of work since May 2021, now admits he was approached by United to replace Solskjaer for the remainder of the season.

He had several interviews with directors John Murtough and Darren Fletcher, who were both left impressed. But even though the duo ended up plumping for Rangnick, Garcia was still delighted that he had been chosen for initial talks.

Rud awakening

Manchester United have been advised by the legendary Gary Pallister to sign Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger and use him to replace Harry Maguire in the starting line-up.

Pallister told BoyleSports Football Betting: “You can’t have enough quality players in your squad. You’ve seen that with City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

“Liverpool have just gone out and bought [Luis] Diaz and we thought ‘wow, where do you fit him in.’

“If Rudiger became available on a free and he became interested in Man United, I’m sure they’d look at that.

“I wouldn’t be looking to sell Maguire but if you can add quality like Rudiger, add quality.

“He’s a no-nonsense defender and showed he’s got quality on the ball and to get him on a free would be good business”

More from Carragher

Jamie Carragher explained Ajax manager Erik ten Hag would be perfect for Manchester United because he would be build the right team.

"It's not just like what trophy a manager has won now, how his team play, how he comes across. I think he's worked with Pep Guardiola, he was at Bayern Munich as the reserve team manager there so he's got plenty of experience.

"He's at a club now, Ajax, where you can actually go and take their players or managers - selling clubs and I like the way they play manager. I was watching him at the end when the whistle went and I really liked the way he conducted himself.

"He shook the hand with every official, he stopped one of his players who was trying to get to the official and was emotional, screaming and shouting.He had a nice bit of class about him because you can't always win.

"If it was me I'd be thinking 'yeah' he plays really good football, he seems a good character, built two teams at Ajax that have done really well, and that's what Manchester United need - somebody to build a team"

Starter for Ten

Jamie Carragher has backed Ajax manager Erik ten Hag over Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino for the full-time Manchester United job.

Carragher told CBS Sports after both managers' Champions League elimination: "I'd go with Ten Hag because I think he's an up and coming manager.

"When you look at Ajax, yes, obviously dominant within their league. But what he's done in the Champions League in terms of the first Ajax team that he sort of and built and got to the final - that fell apart.

"Then to create this team, yes it's gone out at the last 16, but I think if you were judging him on a coach you'd look at the group stage as well - winning every game and the way they win"

More from Martial

Manchester United's Anthony Martial admitted he is now enjoying football while on loan at Sevilla.

Martial added: "I wasn’t playing and I knew that if I went to Sevilla, I would have the occasion to play and enjoy myself.

"I feel very good at Sevilla.

"The city’s very good and we are a good team, so for me it’s perfect.

"I’m playing so I am happy"

That's the Ron call

Sevilla loanee Anthony Martial has shut down claims suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo has been a problem for Manchester United.

Martial told AS: "Cristiano is a top professional, one of the best in the history of the game.

"We all love him. There are things that are said in the media that are not true.

"I was in that dressing room and I know what happened"

Tuchel statement on his future

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who has been linked with Manchester United, has previously insisted he won't leave before the end of the season.

Tuchel recently said: “Me? If I stay till the end of the season? Sure, there is no doubt that I stay until the end of the season.

“Well, we have to admit that we go day by day as I said because it’s not in our hands.

“The conversations are going on that we can operate in a way that we can finish the season”

Tuch of class

Manchester United have made Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel their No1 choice to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

And United are hopeful of completing a deal before the end of the season.

That is according to the Star, who claim the club's new CEO Richard Arnold is targeting Tuchel amid the Blues' brutal sanctions.

And the Red Devils genuinely believe they can tempt the Champions League winner to Old Trafford as their new permanent head coach

More from Rangnick

"We had one or two good moments where we should have scored.

"Conceding that counter-attacking goal before half time didn't make life any easier for us.

"In the second half it was difficult - it was always interrupted with somebody lying on the floor.

"[The ref] fell for those time-wasting antics and four minutes extra time was a joke"

Rangnick addresses loss

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was frustrated that the officials did not award the foul on Anthony Elanga in the build-up to the game's only goal against Atletico Madrid.

Rangnick told BT Sport: "I think we played a good first half. All those things we planned to do we did. The only thing we did not do was convert that energy into scoring the first goal ourselves. One thing we cannot do against Atletico is concede the first goal.

"I did not think we should have been 1-0 down. For me that was a foul on Elanga. That was the only really dangerous moment, apart from the offside goal that they scored.

"The second half, I don't know if the game was played for more than two minutes without someone down on the floor. There were some curious decisions, I don't know if they were decisive"

De Gea reacts

Manchester United star David de Gea insists this is just not good enough from the team after their Champions League elimination by Atletico Madrid

De Gea said: "There are too many years without any trophies, even without fighting for trophies.

"So I think we need to be clear we want to achieve good things, fight for trophies, we don't just want to play for the top four and be there, get out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals. Something like this.

Harsh words on Pogba

Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly slammed Manchester United star Paul Pogba as a bit of a 'cheat' who is 'lazy' and does not help out enough defensively.

Desailly told beIN Sport: "Quality-wise you cannot compare Pogba to Fred, or [Scott] McTominay or [Nemanja] Matic.

"But he's lazy, he's lazy. If you allow him to be a playmaker behind [Cristiano] Ronaldo he will take advantage of it.

"When it goes well he is fantastic but if it doesn't go well, offensively he has not brought what everyone was expecting.

"And at the same time he will cheat a little bit.

"He will not drop back and not drop back and help with the midfield with the defensive intensity the team is looking for"

Well I Nev-er

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to finish fourth after tipping his former club to secure Champions League football just last week.

Neville told Sky Sports: “I still think Man United could do it.

“I don’t trust Arsenal fully, I think it would be brilliant for Mikel Arteta and those young players. They’ve been fantastic.

“But, I do think they have got some big games still to play. I think Manchester United have still got to go to Arsenal as well, there is a long way to go and United could still do it”

Ronaldo's Cris-is

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's fairytale return to Old Trafford is not going according to plan.

Brought to the club last summer to help challenge for titles, Ronaldo is now set for a first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

In addition, the forward failed to muster as much of a shot last night against Atletico Madrid for just the third time in his Champions League career.

Only against Panathinaikos in 2003, Barcelona in 2011 and on Tuesday has the five-time Ballon d'Or winner played 90 minutes in Europe's elite competition without managing an effort on goal.

The Portugal captain accumulated a dismal 0.00 in expected goals, and couldn't add to his tally of 18 strikes in all competitions for this season

Ferdinand slams United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand slammed his former club as a team of individuals after their Champions League elimination to Atletico Madrid.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: "Atletico have a manager who can put a team out to do the job.

"Everything is about the team. For Man United, the season is over. It was really a reflection of what the season have been like. They looked alright in moments but it’s Jekyll and Hyde moments. You see the good, the bad and the ugly. We didn’t see enough quality.

"The difference between the teams was that Atletico had a group of reliable men who would do anything the manager asked them and worked together.

"Whereas the other team (United) is looking and saying ‘who’s going to pull us out of this, the magic trick out of the hat.’

"It’s not about the team getting through it but individuals.

"If you bring in Mbappe and Haaland this summer, United aren’t winning the league. It doesn’t matter who they bring in. The revamp needs to be from the top down"