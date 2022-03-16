ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Ricciardo WILL return to the F1 grid on Thursday after 'returning a number of negative Covid tests' - with McLaren driver set to race in season-opener at the Bahrain GP on Sunday

McLaren have been handed a boost ahead of the F1 curtain-raiser this weekend with Daniel Ricciardo's impending return from coronavirus.

The Australian driver tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12 and was forced to sit out pre-season testing in Bahrain ahead of this weekend's season-opening race.

The 32-year-old has since been in isolation but McLaren announced on Wednesday that he is now out and will join up with the team on Thursday ahead of the looming first Grand Prix of the 2022 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSwvc_0egnCmRc00
Daniel Ricciardo has been cleared to return to F1 action after a number of negative Covid tests

In a short statement, the F1 team said: 'McLaren F1 Team confirms that after testing positive for covid-19 last week, Daniel has now returned a number of negative tests and will therefore return to the paddock on Thursday ready to compete in this weekend's Bahrain GP.

'Daniel has been feeling better each day as he continued to recover while in isolation following local regulations in Bahrain.'

Ricciardo did take part in the pre-season testing in Barcelona last month and will go into the first race of the season having not driven the car since February 24.

Rivals Alpine had offered McLaren their Australian reserve driver Oscar Piastri as a stand-in should Ricciardo have been unable to race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSxoi_0egnCmRc00
Ricciardo hasn't raced a F1 car since partaking in pre-season testing in Barcelona last month

Practice for the opening race at Sakhir is on Friday, with qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Bahrain is something of a home race for McLaren, with the team majority owned by the Gulf kingdom's sovereign investment fund Mumtalakat. Ricciardo finished seventh last year with team mate Lando Norris fourth.

Ricciardo and Norris claimed a one-two finish for McLaren at the Italian Grand Prix last year, a rare occasion when the stranglehold of Mercedes and Red Bull was broken.

