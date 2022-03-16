ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party on! Fun-loving Spring Breakers pound vodka on the beach in Florida as the holiday gets into full swing!

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Spring Breakers were seen drinking liquor from the bottle, posing for selfies and splashing in the waves as they continue the party at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Thousands of college students and partygoers were seen dancing through the night in what's expected to be the largest spring break ever as Covid continues to fizzle out.

Crowds dressing for the weather in tiny bikinis and colorful swim trunks were not deterred by police on horseback trying to clear the beaches.

The incessant partying led to a mass overdose at a house party on Tuesday, with six victims being hospitalized after using fentanyl-laced cocaine.

On Sunday, four men were found unresponsive at a Fort Lauderdale property, according to Local10. They were hospitalized, and it is unclear if they were spring breakers, or what had caused their illness, which came days after five West Point cadets overdosed on fentanyl in Wilton Manors, just outside Fort Lauderdale.

Revelers continue the party in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, March 15
Three Spring Breakers are seen having fun in the sun in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Tuesday, during the biggest Spring Break ever
Three women pose on the beach while partying on Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida on Tuesday
Students drink from cans while splashing around in the waves in Fort Lauderdale during their Spring Break
Four women in bikinis pose for a photo on the beach in Fort Lauderdale during their Spring Break
A Spring Breaker guzzles Grey Goose vodka on the beach in Fort Lauderdale during his Spring Break vacation
Spring Breakers from various states continue to grow in numbers and party on Fort Lauderdale Beach
Crowds dressing for the weather in tiny bikinis and colorful swim trunks were not deterred by police
While 2020 saw a dismal 1,500 people a day flying to Florida and 2021 saw a crowd of about 65,000 Spring Breakers, the Tampa Bay Times estimated that 570,000 students will be on holiday in the Sunshine State to party on the beaches this year
The most hectic period of Spring Break, which is expected to last until March 20, saw thousands of college students and partygoers descend on Florida's beaches 
Spring Breakers from various states continue to grow in numbers and party on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Tuesday 
Spring Breakers from various states continue to grow in numbers and party on Fort Lauderdale Beach
A Spring Breaker showing off his muscles while partying on Fort Lauderdale Beach 
Thousands of college students and partygoers were seen dancing through the night
The waves were filled with excited college students enjoying the weather 
It's expected to be the largest spring break ever as Covid continues to fizzle out
A Spring Breakers drinks alcohol on Fort Lauderdale Beach 

Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach police departments have increased the number of police officers patrolling tourist hotspots during the break this year and many will be working overtime.

While 2020 saw a dismal 1,500 people a day flying to Florida and 2021 saw a crowd of about 65,000 Spring Breakers, the Tampa Bay Times estimated that 570,000 students will be on vacation in the Sunshine State to party on the beaches this year.

The most hectic period of Spring Break, which is expected to last until March 20, comes as six college students, five of whom are West Point cadets, overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine last Thursday.

Revelers could be seen chugging alcohol, shotgunning beers and drinking from beer bongs dressed in bikinis and bathing suits.

Others played ball games in the water, while a group of young men ran football drills in a large crowd on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

A loved-up couple enjoy their break at Fort Lauderdale Beach 
The city has now created a collaborative initiative to get to beachgoers before they even get to the shorelines
A group of friends have fun in the waves at Fort Lauderdale Beach 
The crowds around them cheered and filmed the playful moment between the two women in blue bikinis moment on their phones with many looking on with an open mouth in disbelief

Two women were pictured trying to take one another down to the sand on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The crowds around them cheered and filmed the playful moment between the two in blue bikinis moment on their phones with many looking on with an open mouth in disbelief.

More inventive spring breakers created a beer pong table out of sand, while students from Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Ohio and New Jersey, amongst others partook in Spring Break on Fort Lauderdale Beach over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Cafe Ibiza, a bar right off of the Fort Lauderdale beach, offered bottomless mimosas to the spring break crowd.

DailyMail.com cameras were also in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night where young people were enjoying the revelry at Rock Bar and the Floridian Restaurant, among several hotspots.

Workers in high-vis jackets were seen picking up piles of bottles and cans from the shoreline in a bid to preserve the health of sea turtles and try and keep Florida's ocean clean.

Garbage trashed the shoreline from South Pointe pier to the Second Street lifeguard stand after just one day on the beach.

And local volunteers want action to be taken against those who left the beach with no regard for cleanliness.

Volunteers will join park rangers on the sand during spring break weekends to encourage those visiting to be responsible with their trash and leave no trace of their visit.

More inventive spring breakers created a beer pong table out of sand, while students from Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Ohio and New Jersey, amongst others partook in Spring Break
Revelers could be seen chugging alcohol, shotgunning beers and drinking from beer bongs dressed in bikinis and bathing suits
Miami beaches were absolutely packed on on Tuesday as throngs of students soaked up the sun and kicked off the weekend
Police and fire rescue officials in Fort Lauderdale, often dubbed as 'Spring Break Central,' told reporters at a news conference on Friday that they expect to reach unprecedented levels since the coronavirus pandemic
'We absolutely expect at least double if not triple what we saw last year as far as attendance,' Fort Lauderdale Police Maj. Bill Schultz told NBC Miami
Thousands of college students and partygoers have descended on to Fort Lauderdale beach to celebrate spring break this year 
Mounted cops and city workers make spring breakers leave the beaches so that piles of litter can be cleared up 
Spring Breakers from various states continue to grow in numbers and party on Fort Lauderdale Beach
One spring breaker is seen shotgunning a beer on a beach chair as thousands of college students descend on Florida's beaches to party 

The founder of Clean This Beach Up, an initiative created to keep shorelines clean, told Local 10: 'I honestly cried... Seeing the amount of trash and the kids leaving with no remorse just broke my heart.'

But Maria Algarra believes that the litter was actually left from Miami school students who had skipped school for an unauthorized senior skip day.

She added: 'There is no excuse for what they did.'

Littering on Miami Beach is illegal. A first offense imposes a $1,500 fine. The second offense is $2,500 and a third offense is a whopping $3,500, but it’s rarely if ever enforced because litterers need to be caught in the act.

But activists say that more needs to be done to engage with the young people on beaches and to educate them about clearing their trash.

And the city has now created a collaborative initiative to get to beachgoers before they even get to the shorelines.

Crowds of college students brought flags from their frat houses as people party on Fort Lauderdale beach and one is seen doing a handstand 
Thousands of college students are seen taking up the entirety of Fort Lauderdale beach during spring break this year 
Spring breakers play beer pong on the beach with a folding table and red solo cups this year 
Partygoers are seen standing on tables at local cafes near the beaches of Florida during spring break this year 
A group of women are seen taking pictures by the shoreline in Fort Lauderdale during spring break this year 
Two spring breakers are seen surrounded by piles of empty beer cans as they party on Fort Lauderdale beach during spring break this year 
Spring Breakers from various states continue to grow in numbers and party on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Many weren't just celebrating Spring Break but also donning traditional green to toast upcoming St. Patrick's Day.

Miami beaches were absolutely packed on Tuesday as throngs of students soaked up the sun and kicked off the weekend.

This year, Fort Lauderdale officials are readying themselves by enforcing safety measures into place before the expected arrival of Spring Breakers from all across the country, starting this weekend.

Police and fire rescue officials in Fort Lauderdale, often dubbed as 'Spring Break Central,' told reporters at a news conference on Friday that they expect to reach unprecedented levels since the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Fort Lauderdale officials are readying themselves by enforcing safety measures into place before the expected arrival of Spring Breakers from all across the country, starting this weekend
Carefree spring breakers enjoying and soaking up the sun at Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida 
Crowds dressing for the weather in tiny bikinis and colorful swim trunks were not deterred by police on horseback trying to clear the beaches
A group of spring breakers pose as they continue the party in Fort Lauderdale 
A spring breaker runs in the sand after spending moments in the waves 

'We absolutely expect at least double if not triple what we saw last year as far as attendance,' Fort Lauderdale Police Maj. Bill Schultz told NBC Miami.

Schultz added that the city is already welcoming a good amount of 'early birds' and that it is ready to anticipate the arrival of many more partygoers over the next few weeks, starting with this upcoming weekend's surge.

AAA Tampa spokesman Mark Jenkins said that while AAA does not track Spring Break travel, the organization has seen an surge.

'People are feeling more confident about taking a trip and that's really what we're seeing on bookings,' Jenkins told ABC Tampa.

Thousands of college students and partygoers were seen partying through the night and left behind hordes of garbage in what's expected to be the largest spring break ever as Covid continues to fizzle out
Workers in high-vis jackets were seen picking up piles of bottles and cans from the shoreline in a bid to preserve the health of sea turtles and try and keep Florida's ocean clean
Garbage trashed the shoreline from South Pointe pier to the Second Street lifeguard stand after just one day on the beach
And local volunteers want action to be taken against those who left the beach with no regard for cleanliness
A large amount of trash in left by spring breakers and police on horseback clear the beach so city workers can clean up. A Fort Lauderdale police officer informed the dailymail.com that this was to keep the ocean clean and preserve the health of sea turtles
Mounted cops patrol the beaches in Florida to disperse spring breakers so that city workers can clear piles of trash left behind 

AAA travel bookings right now are much stronger than they were this time last year so we're expecting a very strong Spring Break season,' Jenkins explained.

The upgraded security around tourist areas was key in the quick response after six students overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl on Thursday night, including five West Point cadets.

Two of the cadets had not ingested the drugs but were overcome by the effects of fentanyl when they attempted to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on their sickened friends, Orlando Sun-Sentinel first reported on Friday.

DailyMail.com reached to the U.S. Army Academy at West Point and was told by a representative that the college was 'aware' of the incident in Florida involving its students.

'The U.S. Military Academy is aware of the situation involving West Point cadets, which occurred Thursday night in Wilton Manors, FL,' a West Point spokesperson said in an email. 'The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time.'

Helicopter video shows paramedics converging on the front yard of a short-term vacation rental home on NW 29th Court in Wilton Manors, where multiple people were found in cardiac arrest at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Mounted cop patrols went up and down the shoreline clearing the beaches of spring breakers so their trash could be cleared by volunteers  
Partygoers were cleared by police so that hordes of trash could be cleared up by volunteers and city workers 
A large amount of trash in left by spring breakers and police on horseback clear the beach so city workers can clean up. A Fort Lauderdale police officer informed the dailymail.com that this was to keep the ocean clean and preserve the health of sea turtles
A police horse stands amid empty cans and cardboard boxes which once held beer and hard seltzers on the beach in Florida 
Trash cans along the shore were left knocked over and overflowing with empty beer cans and bottles of spirit 
Empty Bud Light cans litter the beach in Florida forcing city workers and volunteers to clear up to protect the ocean 
A large amount of trash in left by spring breakers and police on horseback clear the beach so city workers can clean up. A Fort Lauderdale police officer informed the dailymail.com that this was to keep the ocean clean and preserve the health of sea turtles
Cops mounted on horses were deployed on Fort Lauderdale beach to disperse spring breakers so city workers could clear trash left behind 
Littering on Miami Beach is illegal. A first offense imposes a $1,500 fine. The second offense is $2,500 and a third offense is a whopping $3,500, but it’s rarely if ever enforced because litterers need to be caught in the act
Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach police departments have revealed they have increased the number of police officers patrolling tourist hotspots during the break this year and many will be working overtime

Footage from the scene shows first responders administering first aid and placing several individuals onto stretchers.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Gollan told Local10 that two of the people who overdosed were sickened because they tried to perform CPR on the initial four overdose victims. He said the opioid-overdose-reversing drug naloxone, which is sold under the brand name Narcan, was administered to revive the victims.

Four of the patients were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, and the remaining two were transported to Holy Cross Hospital.

By Friday, one of the patients had been released from the hospital, two remained in critical condition after being intubated, and three were in stable condition.

A suspect believed to be connected to the incident was arrested in Florida, police confirmed to WSVN Friday night. It is also unclear if the suspect was staying at the rental property with the Spring Breakers.

Community Policy