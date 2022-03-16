ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

This 'March Madness' Coach Quit His $800,000 a Year Corporate Job to Coach Basketball

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's not making as much money,...

thecomeback.com

College basketball fans react to Michigan State-Davidson NCAA Tournament finish

On paper, a No. 7 seed vs a No. 10 seed is one of the best matchups that first round of the NCAA Tournament can provide. On Friday, Michigan State and Davidson delivered. It was a close game throughout. But Tyson Walker knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds to give the Spartans a four-point lead. The Wildcats responded with a three-pointer Hyunjung Lee to cut the deficit. But when Michigan State got the ensuing inbounds pass in safely, the game was over and the Spartans survived with a 74-73 win.
ESPN

Bart Lundy accepts men's basketball coaching job for UW-Milwaukee Panthers, sources say

Queens University coach Bart Lundy has accepted the job to become the next men's basketball coach at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, sources told ESPN. The two sides finalized a five-year deal Friday, sources said. In two different stints at Queens University, Lundy has led the school to two Division II Final Fours and nine NCAA tournament appearances over 14 seasons. That includes six consecutive appearances -- which would have been seven had the 2020 NCAA tournament hadn't been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
