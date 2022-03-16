ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo looks close to tears as she watches from stands while PSG fans BOO her husband

By Anthony Chapman
 4 days ago

LIONEL MESSI’S wife Antonela Roccuzzo looked close to tears as Paris Saint-Germain fans booed her husband at the weekend.

Messi, 34, was on the receiving end of merciless jeers during PSG’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Sunday.

Antonela Roccuzzo looked closed to tears as PSG fans booed hubby Lionel Messi Credit: Getty
Antonela struggled to contain her emotions in the stands during PSG's win over Bordeaux Credit: Getty

He and teammate Neymar were both targeted after their poor performances in last week’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

And several snaps showed Antonela, 34, trying to contain her emotions in the stands as Messi was constantly booed throughout the game by his own supporters.

Things heated up after the game when some PSG fans daubed the club’s training ground with anti-Messi graffiti.

And it’s now reckoned the ace’s dad Jorge has made contact with Barcelona over a stunning return this summer.

But whatever path Messi chooses next, Antonela will back his decision to the full.

The childhood sweethearts met each other in Rosario, Argentina, in 1996 - when they were just nine years old.

They stayed in touch when Messi moved to Barcelona in 2000 before later striking up a relationship, which was made public in 2008.

The pair married in a lavish ceremony five years ago.

Messi and Antonela have known each other since they were nine years old Credit: Reuters
The pair got married in 2017 and have three children together

And they have three children together - Thiago, 9, Mateo, 6, and Ciro, 4.

In the meantime, Messi still has a Ligue 1 title chase to focus on with PSG.

But Paulo Di Canio reckons the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has lost his spark, claiming Messi has less personality and drive than rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking after Messi was jeered by PSG fans, Di Canio said: "Messi left the pitch scratching his head, he has no emotions.

"I prefer Cristiano Ronaldo. ‘Do you want me to sit on the bench against Man City?’

“I go back to Portugal, then I return and score a hat-trick. I prefer the human who has a soul to the alien without emotions.

"Messi showed his personality limits. Of course, he can be booed.

“There were thousands of fans waiting for him. They were dreaming, but his behaviour was not the right one."

