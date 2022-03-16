This 'March Madness' Coach Quit His $800,000 a Year Corporate Job to Coach Basketball

On paper, a No. 7 seed vs a No. 10 seed is one of the best matchups that first round of the NCAA Tournament can provide. On Friday, Michigan State and Davidson delivered. It was a close game throughout. But Tyson Walker knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds to give the Spartans a four-point lead. The Wildcats responded with a three-pointer Hyunjung Lee to cut the deficit. But when Michigan State got the ensuing inbounds pass in safely, the game was over and the Spartans survived with a 74-73 win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO