Merrimack, NH

New Hampshire PoutineFest to Return This October

By Megan Murphy
Q97.9
Q97.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've never experienced the exquisiteness that is a delicious bowl of poutine, you're missing out. Thankfully, because of this special annual event, you'll have the chance to not only try poutine, but taste different variations of the dish courtesy of restaurants from across New England. The NH PoutineFest...

wjbq.com

Comments / 1

 

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

