Carnival is viewed cautiously by Jefferies ahead of earnings

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Jefferies is cautious on Carnival Corporation...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Dollar General Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

RLI divests its minority interest in Maui Jim, Inc.

RLI (NYSE:RLI), Kering S.A. (Ultimate Parent), Kering Eyewear S.p.A., subsidiary of Ultimate Parent (Parent), Huipu Corp., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (Buyer), Welina, Inc., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Parent, entered into a share purchase agreement. The agreement is part of a larger transaction...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Options Action: CrowdStrike ahead of earnings

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at options traders bracing for a huge move in CrowdStrike ahead of earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Karen Finerman.
MARKETS
#Carnival Corporation#Cruise Line#Ccl
Benzinga

Recap: Shoe Carnival Q4 Earnings

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Shoe Carnival beat estimated earnings by 88.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $59.47 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bullish Sentiment For Gap Ahead Of Earnings

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. Gap Inc GPS Thursday reports earnings after the bell. Shares of Gap have lost close to 17% over the past month. On...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Jefferies Goes Bullish On Nokia

Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon initiated coverage of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) with a Buy rating and EUR 6 price target. Menon sees 2022 as a strong year for telecom equipment makers citing lofty U.S. C-band deployments and improved 5G roll-outs in Europe. Menon expects Nokia to benefit from an acceleration...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

This Stock Xcels As A Dividend Investment

Xcel Energy has a below-average yield in its industry, yet it's far from useless as it has strong dividend growth and outperforming total returns. I recently discussed my largest utility holding Duke Energy (DUK), which I love thanks to its high yield, its consistency, and fantastic operations. I also own Xcel Energy (XEL), which I added last year when I knew that I had to buy more defensive stocks. I picked a utility stock with a low yield that initially worked against me due to rising rates, which utilities hate. I wondered whether I should have gone with a higher-yielding stock to at least collect a higher payout. Did I make a mistake? I most certainly did not, which is why I will now share my research using this article. While the yield of 2.6% is certainly not something to write home about, the company maintains satisfying dividend growth, it has a very healthy balance sheet, strong EPS growth, and it outperforms its peers and other "high" yield stocks. Like my investment in DUK, I think XEL offers an opportunity for investors looking for yield and investors looking for a bit more safety without sacrificing growth.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Great Dividends For Passive Retirement Income

Investing is typically a side hustle that requires time and effort and comes with significant stress. Co-produced with "Hidden Opportunities" The past decade has seen more transformations in investors' ability to interact with the market than ever before. We now have highly simplified and low-cost access to trade stocks and options, an abundance of research, recommendations, and insights over the internet, and unprecedented support for the financial system from the Federal government. We saw a spectacular market recovery from the Covid-induced bear market of 2020 like never before. All this has given investors a false sense of hope about making money in the stock market.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Sypris Solutions names Richard Davis as new CFO

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) announces Monday the promotion of its vice president Richard L. Davis to the role of company's new vice president and chief financial officer. The transition is effective Oct. 12, 2022, which will current CFO Anthony C. Allen to serve as vice president and treasurer.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Take Advantage Of This Market Crash With These 10 Safe 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains

The market is roiling from Russia's invasion, soaring inflation, surging commodity prices, rising interest rates, and a tightening Fed. The market is sliding yet again, which is no surprise to anyone paying attention to current events. The key to long-term success on Wall Street isn't in avoiding the market's short-term...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

GameStop (GME) Stock Remains "Dangerous" Ahead of Earnings

We've reached the tail end of earnings season, but there are a few more names likely to draw attention over the next few weeks. One of the headliner's on this week's earnings calendar is original meme stock GameStop (GME, $96.59). The video game retailer is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter...
STOCKS

