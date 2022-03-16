ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

A young professional’s perspective on her ‘new normal’

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

By Brooke Rubright

I am sure that by now you are sick and tired of hearing about how the pandemic has affected everyone’s lives. Surely, your life has changed, too.

Personally, the horrific virus struck mid-way through my junior year at Castleton University. I was sitting in my Intro to Sociology class when the email was sent out to all faculty, staff and students. We were to pack up our bags and head home, for how long we had no idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPq46_0egn25W100
Submitted
Brooke Rubright and her dogs stop on their walk along a Vermont lake overlook.

I spent the next year and a half taking classes online — “Zoom University” some may say.

I graduated in my grandparents’ living room, surrounded by my loving family while wearing my cap and gown as we watched my picture and degree credentials appear on the screen.

I had already accepted an outreach coordinator position locally. In my role, I was tasked with promoting Rutland County as the best place to live, work, play, and grow a business. A typical day would include a scenic drive down Route 7, meetings with fellow colleagues promoting the betterment of Rutland County, a quick bite to eat from one of the local eateries, more brainstorming about how to share this wonderful place we call home, concluded by another scenic drive back up Route 7. Life was great. I was lucky and found a role doing something I love, in the place that I love. It was the best of both worlds.

Then things started looking up as far as the pandemic was going. People were out and about. Activities being planned. There were talks of the mask mandates going away. Wrong. Things took a deep dive for the worst, especially here in Vermont, where record cases per day were being reported. I couldn’t take it. The pandemic was surrounding me, and I needed an escape. Something different.

I applied for a remote position. One where I could still be doing what I love (creating) while being in the comfort of my own home — away from the pandemic in a sense.

Now, I am sure you are thinking, what kind of social life will a 22-year-old have when she lost the last two years of her college experience and is now living, working, and sleeping in one house? I was worried, too.

I am now writing with the perspective of being a remote worker for over five months. I live more than 450 miles away from, and have never stepped foot in, the city where I work. A typical day consists of me walking my Bernese mountain dog along the shores of one of Vermont’s many lakes, hopping on a Zoom call with co-workers both based out of the office in Baltimore, Maryland, but also from the comfort from their own homes (in some cases on the other side of the world), grabbing a quick bite to eat from one of the local eateries, cross-country skiing or snowshoeing around my backyard, hopping back on my computer for more Zoom calls, attending a virtual networking session for employees, and then heading back outside to squeeze in another walk before sunset.

The Covid-19 pandemic pushed us to work remotely but now employees and employers are discovering the benefits. I have the job of my dreams, collaborating with industry leaders and producing content to be published in renowned magazines all from the comfort of my home here in the Green Mountain State, the place I love and cherish. I grew up here, and I had no intentions of leaving. Now I never have to.

Brooke Rubright is a Rutland Young Professionals member who serves as marketing assistant – content creator for the Dominion Group of Companies of Baltimore, Maryland. She is a 2021 graduate of Castleton University and currently resides in Salisbury, Vermont.

The post A young professional’s perspective on her ‘new normal’ appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Vermont plans policy for Covid’s endemic phase

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger Vermont’s seven-day Covid-19 average hit its lowest point since last fall, one of several indicators that the Omicron variant surge is trending down. Health department Commissioner Mark Levine said the numbers “continue to reinforce the improving picture […] Read More The post Vermont plans policy for Covid’s endemic phase appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates

By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger and Polly Mikula When Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced that the state would no longer recommend that students wear masks in schools after March 14, a variety of responses flooded through school districts and communities.  Among about 50 […] Read More The post School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Spring events return, in style, post-Covid

By Dave Hoffenberg Editor’s note: These are just a sampling of the top spring events. For a full line-up pick up a copy of the Mountain Times newspaper or visit mountaintimes.info/calendar. Punxsutawney Phil said we’d have six more weeks of […] Read More The post Spring events return, in style, post-Covid appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Paul K. Kraby, 79

Paul Kenneth Kraby of Rutland, 79, passed away peacefully with family in Lakeland, Florida on Dec. 22, 2021. Born in Decorah, Iowa on June 27, 1942 to Kenneth and Katherine Kraby, nee Heaton. Paul is survived by his sons, Jason […] Read More The post Paul K. Kraby, 79 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, VT
County
Rutland County, VT
City
Castleton, VT
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
Mountain Times

WCSU Board mixed on new voluntary masking guidance

By Curt Peterson Local school district boards have been scrambling after the state announced last Thursday, March 3, that new guidelines would stop advising mandatory masking within school buildings after March 14. The new guidelines came out just three days […] Read More The post WCSU Board mixed on new voluntary masking guidance appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore

By Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development It’s no secret: Vermont needs more Vermonters. The shortage of residents currently calling Vermont home impacts everything from tax rates and school funding to community infrastructure and […] Read More The post The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

A tax break for Vermont families that benefits everyone

By Rep. David Durfee, D-Shaftsbury, member of the Ways & Means committee Recently the House passed and sent to the Senate groundbreaking, bipartisan legislation to support parents and families. As part of H.510, the new Vermont Child Tax Credit would […] Read More The post A tax break for Vermont families that benefits everyone appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castleton University#New Normal#Salisbury University#Cross Country Skiing#Young Professional#Zoom University
Mountain Times

Adopted Vermonters deserve equal rights

By Rebecca Dragon, Rebekah Henson, Mary Anna King and Ellie Lane Editor’s note: Dragon of Pownal, Henson of Hartford, King of Quechee, and Lane of Braintree together make up the Vermont Adoptee Rights Working Group, a core partner of the […] Read More The post Adopted Vermonters deserve equal rights appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

State: Ok to go maskless March 14

Vermont drops guidance for masking indoors, at school By Polly Mikula Starting Monday, March 14, it’s ok to for everyone to unmask in public, including indoors and in K-12 schools, the state announced Thursday, March 3. “As our statewide hospitalization […] Read More The post State: Ok to go maskless March 14 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls

Covid-19 safety rules and equity initiatives remained broadly popular statewide By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger In the weeks before Town Meeting Day, a surge of anti-mask mandate, anti-“critical race theory” candidates from across Vermont made bids for seats on school boards. But […] Read More The post School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls appeared first on The Mountain Times.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

WCSU: Masks voluntary starting April 4

Staff report In a letter sent to Windsor Central Supervisory Union parents, at 7:54 p.m., March 9, Superintendent Sherry Sousa announced that the district’s elementary schools would move to voluntary mask wearing on Monday, April 4 — three weeks after […] Read More The post WCSU: Masks voluntary starting April 4 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Mountain Times

Old expressions are “a thing of the past?”

By Mary Ellen Shaw I was listening to “The John Tesh Radio Show” recently and one of his topics was phrases that were used “back in the day.” When I heard some of them I realized that I still use […] Read More The post Old expressions are “a thing of the past?” appeared first on The Mountain Times.
DENISE AUSTIN
Mountain Times

New life into an old program

By Gary Salmon People have always been interested in “big trees.” That is, those that catch our eye and inspire majesty and curiosity in us. The redwoods of California have been the “must see” trees since our country was settled […] Read More The post New life into an old program appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

‘For the Love of Rutland’ premieres on America Reframed

Jennifer Maytorena Taylor’s new documentary exploring culture, class and community in America will air on PBS World Channel on Mar. 3 Thursday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. — “America ReFramed,” the Peabody Award-winning documentary series coproduced by PBS World Channel […] Read More The post ‘For the Love of Rutland’ premieres on America Reframed appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. has proposed issuing 100 moose hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU-E) in the northeastern corner of the state in order to reduce the impact of winter ticks on the moose population. The […] Read More The post Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Study shows more police budgets rising than falling in Vermont

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger Many are higher, some a bit lower, while others stayed flat. That’s what researchers found in a new survey of local police spending proposals facing voters in many communities across Vermont on Town Meeting Day — […] Read More The post Study shows more police budgets rising than falling in Vermont appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Stefanie Schaffer memoir release party postponed til March 29

By Victoria Gaither Stefanie Schaffer is exceptional, not because she survived an accident in the Bahamas that left her a bilateral amputee, but because she has the guts and determination that only a person who suffered such a personal loss […] Read More The post Stefanie Schaffer memoir release party postponed til March 29 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Become a foster parent at RCHS

Would you like to make a difference in the life of a homeless animal? Do you have the time and space to care for animals in need of temporary foster care? If so, the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) would […] Read More The post Become a foster parent at RCHS appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
332
Followers
471
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy