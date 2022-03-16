ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Rutland Northeast names new superintendent

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

By Katy Savage

After an initial search for candidates was unsuccessful, the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union board found its next superintendent within.

Kristin Hubert

Kristin Hubert, who has been the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the past three years, will take the helm of the supervisory union on July 1.

Hubert, who said she wasn’t initially interested in the position, applied when the superintendent search reopened in February.

“After having conversations with my colleagues and thinking about what plan ‘B’ was going to be for us, I decided to throw my hat into the ring,” Hubert said. “I’m excited to be a superintendent who has a strong background in curriculum.”

Hubert, 44, will replace the retiring Jeanné Collins, who has been in education for 41 years and with the district for eight years.

Hubert grew up in Castleton. She has bachelor of arts degrees in English and elementary education from the University of Vermont, a masters of art in educational leadership from Castleton University and an educational doctorate in curriculum, teaching, learning and leading from Northeastern University.

Hubert was a teacher in Fair Haven for five years, where she taught language arts to a variety of grade levels, including first, second, fourth and middle school students. She was also an athletic director and basketball and soccer coach before she became an elementary principal for 13 years in Rutland and Arlington. In 2016, Hubert was named to the National Distinguished Elementary Principal program.

Hubert also has experience teaching future principals. She taught new and aspiring principals at the Upper Valley Institute and she is an adjunct faculty member in principal preparation at Castleton University. She has served on a number of committees, including the Vermont Principal’s Association, Vermont Equity Advisory Panel and the Vermont Curriculum Leaders Association.

“I always knew I wanted to be in education,” Hubert said. “I always knew I wanted to teach kids. Kids are at the heart of doing what I do.”

Despite her vast experience, Hubert said her role as superintendent will require her to be more community involved — different from her current position.

“The work of a curriculum director is very middle management,” she said. “I work mostly with teachers and building leaders. Getting to know families, getting to know community stakeholders more broadly, that’s a big change between what I do now and what I will do as superintendent.”

There are about 1,500 students in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, which includes Otter Valley Union High/Middle School, Barstow Memorial School, Lothrop Elementary School, Neshobe Elementary School, and Otter Creek Academy.

Although Hubert wasn’t part of the initial pool of applicants, School Board chair Laurie Bertrand said she was an ideal match.

“We feel like we are in a really great position with the administration team we have,” said Bertrand.

The superintendent search committee initially hired Zach McLaughlin, the superintendent of Springfield School District in February, but McLaughlin turned down the position for another role in New Hampshire. McLaughlin was one of six candidates and one of three interviewed.

Bertrand said board members were considering a number of options if they couldn’t find a viable candidate. They considered asking Collins to not fully retire right away. They even considered making Hubert interim superintendent as there were already plans to give Hubert more duties. Hubert was going to move to a newly-created associate superintendent position next year in addition to being the curriculum director.

“We were just trying to find things that would work for us as an SU,” Bertrand said. “We knew that it was going to be tough. The superintendent pool of applicants is very small.”

Hubert was one of two applicants in the second round and the only person interviewed. She was hired after a community public forum.

“We were actually really excited to interview her,” Bertrand said. “She has been our second in command as the director of curriculum.”

Bertrand said the other person who applied was from out of state and did not have superintendent experience.

“We just did not feel that they were a good fit for us,” she said. Bertrand said they have not settled on a salary yet for Hubert. The budget for the superintendent position is $145,000.

Bertrand expected Hubert, who is well-known in the school district, to thrive as superintendent.

“People really respect her in our schools already,” Bertrand said. “She listens.”

The post Rutland Northeast names new superintendent appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Most towns with mask mandates now choosing to end them

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger   At least 20 Vermont communities have repealed their local mask mandates or allowed them to expire in recent weeks. Only a handful of communities — including Waitsfield, Williston and Winooski — still have mask mandates in […] Read More The post Most towns with mask mandates now choosing to end them appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

As cases decline, Vermont to end pricey contact tracing

By Liora Engel-Smith/VTDigger The state is moving away from third-party contact tracing as Omicron cases continue to drop in Vermont.  Last spring, the Vermont Department of Health outsourced the bulk of Covid-19 contact tracing to AM Trace, a contractor in Leesburg, […] Read More The post As cases decline, Vermont to end pricey contact tracing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Tallies are in for Rutland school board after recount

By Katy Savage After a recount, Rutland City finally has new School Board members. The ballots were recounted Sunday, March 6 after a very tight race. Ten candidates battled for four open seats, with the third, fourth and fifth candidates […] Read More The post Tallies are in for Rutland school board after recount appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

WCSU Board mixed on new voluntary masking guidance

By Curt Peterson Local school district boards have been scrambling after the state announced last Thursday, March 3, that new guidelines would stop advising mandatory masking within school buildings after March 14. The new guidelines came out just three days […] Read More The post WCSU Board mixed on new voluntary masking guidance appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
City
Castleton, VT
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Castleton, VT
Government
Rutland, VT
Government
Mountain Times

Longtime Select Board members ousted on Town Meeting

By Curt Peterson Local Select Board races ended in upsets this year in Barnard and Hartland, where two long-time board members were ousted on Town Meeting Day. Tim Johnson, a 21-year Barnard incumbent, was unseated by Richard Lancaster, 67, who […] Read More The post Longtime Select Board members ousted on Town Meeting appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BARNARD, VT
Mountain Times

School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls

Covid-19 safety rules and equity initiatives remained broadly popular statewide By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger In the weeks before Town Meeting Day, a surge of anti-mask mandate, anti-“critical race theory” candidates from across Vermont made bids for seats on school boards. But […] Read More The post School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls appeared first on The Mountain Times.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

Governor celebrated maple season and 75th anniversary at Proctor Maple Research Center

Gov. Phil Scott kicked off the 2022 Vermont Maple Season by tapping the unofficial “first” maple tree at the University of Vermont Proctor Maple Research Center (PMRC) in Underhill March 7. While Vermont’s maple industry is celebrated for its world-renowned […] Read More The post Governor celebrated maple season and 75th anniversary at Proctor Maple Research Center appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Voters unexpectedly defeat Otter Valley school district budget, 522-462

By Angelo Lynn/Addison County Independent In a surprise outcome, the Otter Valley Unified Union School District budget was defeated, 522-462, by voters in the Brandon-area district on Town Meeting Day, March 1. The district’s proposed budget presented a 7.8% jump […] Read More The post Voters unexpectedly defeat Otter Valley school district budget, 522-462 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BRANDON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castleton University#Elementary Education#Northeastern University#Rutland Northeast#The University Of Vermont
Mountain Times

Pittsfield committee to rank projects for ARPA funding

By Brett Yates The Pittsfield Rescue Plan Committee will hold its first meeting on March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall, with additional virtual access via Microsoft Teams, the Select Board determined on Thursday, March 3. Pittsfield will […] Read More The post Pittsfield committee to rank projects for ARPA funding appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PITTSFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

State: Ok to go maskless March 14

Vermont drops guidance for masking indoors, at school By Polly Mikula Starting Monday, March 14, it’s ok to for everyone to unmask in public, including indoors and in K-12 schools, the state announced Thursday, March 3. “As our statewide hospitalization […] Read More The post State: Ok to go maskless March 14 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore

By Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development It’s no secret: Vermont needs more Vermonters. The shortage of residents currently calling Vermont home impacts everything from tax rates and school funding to community infrastructure and […] Read More The post The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

WCSU: Masks voluntary starting April 4

Staff report In a letter sent to Windsor Central Supervisory Union parents, at 7:54 p.m., March 9, Superintendent Sherry Sousa announced that the district’s elementary schools would move to voluntary mask wearing on Monday, April 4 — three weeks after […] Read More The post WCSU: Masks voluntary starting April 4 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Mountain Times

Woodstock’s 1% option sales tax headed for recount

By Katy Savage Woodstock’s 1% option tax is heading for a recount. The option tax, which would add 1% to the state’s 6% sales tax locally, failed 426-417 on Town Meeting Day, March 1. Woodstock Town Clerk Charles Degener said […] Read More The post Woodstock’s 1% option sales tax headed for recount appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WOODSTOCK, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont isn’t as green as you think

By Peter Sterling Vermont’s electric sector is estimated to contribute only 2% of our climate change causing greenhouse gas emissions — seemingly insignificant compared to the whopping 74% of emissions coming from our transportation sector and from the energy we […] Read More The post Vermont isn’t as green as you think appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

New life into an old program

By Gary Salmon People have always been interested in “big trees.” That is, those that catch our eye and inspire majesty and curiosity in us. The redwoods of California have been the “must see” trees since our country was settled […] Read More The post New life into an old program appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermont Farm & Wilderness receives $50,000 grant

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources awarded Farm & Wilderness, a Plymouth-area summer camp and conservation non-profit, a $50,000 Clean Water Initiative Program grant for planning and permitting the removal and site restoration of Rockefeller Dam in Plymouth. The removal […] Read More The post Vermont Farm & Wilderness receives $50,000 grant appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PLYMOUTH, VT
Mountain Times

Study shows more police budgets rising than falling in Vermont

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger Many are higher, some a bit lower, while others stayed flat. That’s what researchers found in a new survey of local police spending proposals facing voters in many communities across Vermont on Town Meeting Day — […] Read More The post Study shows more police budgets rising than falling in Vermont appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. has proposed issuing 100 moose hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU-E) in the northeastern corner of the state in order to reduce the impact of winter ticks on the moose population. The […] Read More The post Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermont Council on Rural Development names Kim Rupe first development and communications associate

The non-partisan Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) has named Kim Rupe of Poultney as its first development and communications associate, the organization announced Feb. 17. The role will help VCRD share programming and successes, highlight the excellent work and […] Read More The post Vermont Council on Rural Development names Kim Rupe first development and communications associate appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
332
Followers
471
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy