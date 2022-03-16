ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, VT

Norwich University’s theater club presents ‘Chicago the Musical’

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

Mar. 17-19 — NORTHFIELD — Pegasus Players, Norwich University’s theater club, will present “Chicago” at 7:30 p.m. Mar. 17, 18 and 19 in Mack Hall auditorium.

Courtesy Norwich University

This performance is free and open to the public.

In roaring 1920s Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to Death Row, Roxie and another merry murderess, Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the “American Dream”: of fame, fortune, and acquittal.

“Chicago,” featuring music by John Kander with lyrics by Fred Ebb, debuted on Broadway June 3, 1975, at the 46th Street Theatre in New York City. The production, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, ran for 936 performances.

On Nov 14, 1996, a revival of the show opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, featuring Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking in the opening cast. The show later transferred to Shubert Theatre, and then to the Ambassador Theatre, where, more than two decades later, it continues to run, logging nearly 10,000 performances.

Assistant professor of theater Jeffry Casey, the Pegasus Players’ adviser, said this is the largest play the Pegasus Players has produced in his five years at Norwich, with more than 40 people involved, including actors, designers, musicians, technical crews and stagehands.

Kenny Grenier, in his first year working with the Pegasus Players, is musical director. Choreographer and assistant director Carli Roberts graduated from Norwich last year.

“’Chicago’ is a real challenge,” Casey said. “It’s relentless music and dancing for two hours. It demands a lot from the actors, who must act, sing, and dance at the same time. Musicals are athletic enterprises.

“’Chicago’ is, to quote one of my favorite movies, a ‘cookie full of arsenic.’ It’s tawdry fun but acerbic, bitter. There’s only one character who I really sympathize with. The rest, including all of the leads, are pretty lousy people. But the play is a burlesque in the original sense of the word: over the top, absurd, and exaggerated. Actors can wink to the audience and make sure we are all in on the joke.”

Mack Hall Auditorium, completed in 2018, is a 400-seat performing arts center and home to the Pegasus Players, Norwich University’s oldest continuously operating student organization. The troupe typically produces two performances a year, which rotate between musicals, comedies and serious dramas and classics.

The Pegasus Players also produce student play festivals featuring original works written and directed by students and Norwich Voices for International Women’s Day, a spoken-word event about women’s issues on campus and around the world.

The post Norwich University’s theater club presents ‘Chicago the Musical’ appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Metropolitan Opera returns for an encore performance of ‘Ariadne Auf Naxos’

Sunday, March 13, 12:55 – 3:45 p.m. — RUTLAND— Paramount Theatre will host the encore presentation of “Ariadne Auf Naxos” by Richard Strauss. The exhilarating soprano Lise Davidsen makes her Live in HD debut in one of her signature roles, […] Read More The post Metropolitan Opera returns for an encore performance of ‘Ariadne Auf Naxos’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Paramount offers free film: ’Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner’

Tuesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. — RUTLAND — Paramount Theatre offers a free film. No tickets will be necessary for “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner,” starring Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier, Katharine Hepburn and Katharine Houghton. Mr. Poitier became the […] Read More The post Paramount offers free film: ’Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

‘For the Love of Rutland’ premieres on America Reframed

Jennifer Maytorena Taylor’s new documentary exploring culture, class and community in America will air on PBS World Channel on Mar. 3 Thursday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. — “America ReFramed,” the Peabody Award-winning documentary series coproduced by PBS World Channel […] Read More The post ‘For the Love of Rutland’ premieres on America Reframed appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Wonderfeet Kids’ Museums announces unique summer camp lineup

RUTLAND — Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum is excited to build on the success of our past two years of camp offerings. Once again, the museum education team has put together camps for both preschoolers and kids ages 7 to 10, with […] Read More The post Wonderfeet Kids’ Museums announces unique summer camp lineup appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Norwich, VT
City
Northfield, IL
City
Northfield, VT
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Vermont Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Mountain Times

Vermont Wedding Association hosts 35th annual Rutland Bridal Show

Sunday, Feb. 27 — RUTLAND — Come celebrate your engagement and meet the largest group of the area’s top wedding professionals. The largest number of engagements happens from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day. Couples have told us that they get engaged […] Read More The post Vermont Wedding Association hosts 35th annual Rutland Bridal Show appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
332
Followers
471
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy