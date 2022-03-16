ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Paul K. Kraby, 79

 3 days ago

Paul Kenneth Kraby of Rutland, 79, passed away peacefully with family in Lakeland, Florida on Dec. 22, 2021. Born in Decorah, Iowa on June 27, 1942 to Kenneth and Katherine Kraby, nee Heaton. Paul is survived by his sons, Jason and Christopher Kraby, daughter, Jeanne Steinberg- Bolinger, grandsons, Marlon and Jaxson, and sister, Kathleen (Curt) Ladish. He is pre-deceased by his father, mother, and brother, Larry Kraby.

Paul Kraby

Paul Kraby was raised in Iowa and then Wisconsin in the late 1940s and 1950s. He took on responsibility at the early age of 11 and worked on a local farm in the summertime to earn money for the family to make ends meet. Much of his spare time was spent at home caring for and raising his younger sister Kathleen, and with the local Boy Scout troop. Later on, during high school, he liked football and loved his cars.

After high school he joined the Air Force Reserves, boxed for a short time, tried recreational flying, and landed a job at General Telephone. He would spend the next 50 years climbing poles and working on every kind of phone system from the old party lines of the 1960s, to modern day fiber optics. For a few of those years, he even achieved perfect attendance. He loved his job, frequently working late in the night to repair down Telco lines. He also loved communication in general. The lines he watched over connected him with the customers he got to know through the years.

Kraby was a people person and loved a good conversation or story. He also spent time later in life working on raising money for the March of Dimes— he hit the $120,000 mark by the end of his participation in fundraising.

In his spare time he loved attending car shows and air shows, but mostly he enjoyed spending time outdoors. He always said he was born 100 years too late. I believe he imagined he could have been a mountain man frontier trapper. Later in life, a few years after retiring, after 55 years of being separated by adoption, he was pleasantly reunited with his daughter, Jeanne. He was so glad to finally meet her and really enjoyed getting to know her and her family, often calling to just catch up for last several years of his life.

He carried with him from a young age a sense of kindness and selfless duty for those with a tougher lot in life. He did a lot of good for a lot of people and didn’t ask for anything in return. He took care of his family and passed on some valuable life lessons. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A remembrance of life will be held June 26 in the Killington area at a location to be announced. In lieu of flowers donate to the March of Dimes.

Mountain Times

Governor celebrated maple season and 75th anniversary at Proctor Maple Research Center

Gov. Phil Scott kicked off the 2022 Vermont Maple Season by tapping the unofficial “first” maple tree at the University of Vermont Proctor Maple Research Center (PMRC) in Underhill March 7. While Vermont’s maple industry is celebrated for its world-renowned […] Read More The post Governor celebrated maple season and 75th anniversary at Proctor Maple Research Center appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

A tax break for Vermont families that benefits everyone

By Rep. David Durfee, D-Shaftsbury, member of the Ways & Means committee Recently the House passed and sent to the Senate groundbreaking, bipartisan legislation to support parents and families. As part of H.510, the new Vermont Child Tax Credit would […] Read More The post A tax break for Vermont families that benefits everyone appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls

Covid-19 safety rules and equity initiatives remained broadly popular statewide By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger In the weeks before Town Meeting Day, a surge of anti-mask mandate, anti-“critical race theory” candidates from across Vermont made bids for seats on school boards. But […] Read More The post School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls appeared first on The Mountain Times.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

New life into an old program

By Gary Salmon People have always been interested in “big trees.” That is, those that catch our eye and inspire majesty and curiosity in us. The redwoods of California have been the “must see” trees since our country was settled […] Read More The post New life into an old program appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Stefanie Schaffer memoir release party postponed til March 29

By Victoria Gaither Stefanie Schaffer is exceptional, not because she survived an accident in the Bahamas that left her a bilateral amputee, but because she has the guts and determination that only a person who suffered such a personal loss […] Read More The post Stefanie Schaffer memoir release party postponed til March 29 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

‘For the Love of Rutland’ premieres on America Reframed

Jennifer Maytorena Taylor’s new documentary exploring culture, class and community in America will air on PBS World Channel on Mar. 3 Thursday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. — “America ReFramed,” the Peabody Award-winning documentary series coproduced by PBS World Channel […] Read More The post ‘For the Love of Rutland’ premieres on America Reframed appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. has proposed issuing 100 moose hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU-E) in the northeastern corner of the state in order to reduce the impact of winter ticks on the moose population. The […] Read More The post Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermont isn’t as green as you think

By Peter Sterling Vermont’s electric sector is estimated to contribute only 2% of our climate change causing greenhouse gas emissions — seemingly insignificant compared to the whopping 74% of emissions coming from our transportation sector and from the energy we […] Read More The post Vermont isn’t as green as you think appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Killington, VT
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that's different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

