Cavendish, VT

Cavendish Calendar seeks entries

By polly
 3 days ago

For almost 20 years the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA) has produced an annual calendar to celebrate some aspect of rural Cavendish life. The calendars do not contain photos taken by professional photographers, but pictures taken by you and your friends and neighbors. Pictures have to reflect an aspect of Cavendish and Proctorsville. The 2023 Calendar is already in the works and you can contribute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nIce_0egn1V1n00
Courtesy CCCA

The theme for 2023 is Wildlife in Cavendish. The deadline to submit photos is June 1, so you have plenty of time to get out and find that right shot. If you have a wildlife photo of any sort and it was taken in Cavendish and you are a Cavendish/Proctorsville resident (including second homeowners) there are several ways to submit it to CCCA. You can use snail mail by sending it to P.O. Box 605, Cavendish VT 05142, or you can email it as an attachment to cavendishcommunityconservation@ gmail.com .

All photos must be in landscape format. Print photos should be on 8”x10” non-glossy finish paper, digital photos should be minimum 3MB. All photos become the property of CCCA upon submission. All pictures received will be considered for publication. Actual photos may not be returned and all photos may be used in products created by the CCCA. For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com .

Killington, VT
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that's different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

