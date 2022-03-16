PIttie Scared of Other Dogs Becomes Best Friends with Farm Animals | The Dodo

Poodles are currently making a comeback, as they are now in the top five of American Kennel Club’s list of most popular dogs, for the first time in over two decades.American Kennel Club released their annual popularity ranking on 15 March, with 197 dog breeds included on the list.Ranging from Labrador Retrievers to German Shepherds, many beloved best friends once again made it to the top 10. In fact, labs have been ranked number one on the list for 31 years, since they took the top place in 1991.However, this isn’t to say that labs are the only breed that...
Comments / 0