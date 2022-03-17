ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives home in UK after release from Iran – latest news

By Chiara Giordano,Jane Dalton and Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVT5j_0egn12lD00

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has arrived home in the UK after her six-year ordeal in Iran was brought to an end on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson praised the work of UK representatives in Iran for their efforts to ensure Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s safe return.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a tenacious battle to secure her release, said it meant “we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again” and together with their daughter Gabriella they were “looking forward to a new life”.

The British-Iranian mother is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori. A third British detainee, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.

Their release follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
The Independent

Refugees fleeing Ukraine unaware of UK scheme to place them in sponsors’ homes, says Ed Davey

British government help for Ukrainians fleeing war has been branded “shambolic and amateur” by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey after a visit to a crossing point at the Polish town of Medyka.In an impromptu refugee centre, somewhat incongruously established in a disused Tesco supermarket, Davey saw charity workers from around the EU able to swiftly process new arrivals and assure them that sanctuary was awaiting them in Germany, Italy or Spain.But Ukrainians hoping to seek refuge in the UK told him they had no idea how to go about it, and had heard it would be difficult and expensive...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Uk#Prison#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Prince Harry says he was given 'insufficient information' over decision to change his tax-payer funded police bodyguards when he and Meghan are in the UK, High Court hears

Prince Harry received 'insufficient information' over a decision to change his tax-payer funded police protection when he is in the UK, the High Court has heard. The Duke of Sussex is bringing a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy