Full Steam Ahead Podcast - NCAA Tourney Preview with the Boiler Breakdown Podcast Guys

Projected first-round draft pick David Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles during his Michigan pro day workout, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ojabo, 21, is considered one of the top pass-rushing prospects in the draft class after breaking out in the 2021 season for the Michigan Wolverines with 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Ojabo was born in Nigeria and moved to Scotland when he was young. It wasn't until he moved to New Jersey at age 17 that he started playing football and quickly took to the sport.

NFL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO