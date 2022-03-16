The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 3-16-22

Ukraine’s president said Russia is trying to starve his country’s cities into submission but warned Saturday that continuing the invasion would exact a toll on Russia for “generations.” The remarks came after Moscow held a mass rally in support of its bogged-down forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There was no indication he got...
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colors that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.
A U.S. Marine Corps aircraft was involved in an "incident" in northern Norway while conducting a NATO exercise on Friday, according to officials. The MV-22B Osprey was part of NATO Exercise Cold Response 22. A tweet from the U.S. Marines states that the incident is under investigation. The Joint Rescue...
Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
The sister of an America killed Wednesday morning in Ukraine by Russian forces as he waited in a bread line called him a "helper, a peacemaker," according to a report. Jim Hill, 68, of Minnesota, was one of 10 civilians killed while waiting in line for food in the northeastern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's interior minister said. The U.S. Department of State confirmed Hill's death but did not identify him by name.
LVIV/ODESSA, Ukraine, March 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Saturday for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine, saying it would otherwise take Russia "several generations" to recover from its losses in the war. Russian forces have taken heavy losses and their advance...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for peace in a video address on Saturday, warning that Russia will suffer for generations from effects from the war. "I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk," Zelensky said, according to Reuters.
Comments / 0