The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 3-16-22

The sister of an America killed Wednesday morning in Ukraine by Russian forces as he waited in a bread line called him a "helper, a peacemaker," according to a report. Jim Hill, 68, of Minnesota, was one of 10 civilians killed while waiting in line for food in the northeastern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's interior minister said. The U.S. Department of State confirmed Hill's death but did not identify him by name.

