The One Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Water For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Health Experts

Did you know that roughly 75% of people are dehydrated? Almost all essential bodily functions require water to occur, yet most of us aren’t drinking nearly enough of it. Water is at the foundation of all life, and when you’re dehydrated, it could cause a number of unwanted symptoms. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially as you age—but from general busyness to simply not liking the taste of water, you may find it difficult to meet the required intake of water each day. Many people find that adding things to their water for flavor makes it easier to stay hydrated—but what’s something you can add to our water that will not only make it taste better but also boost its health benefits? We asked Lisa Young, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what tips she recommends for upping your hydration so you can feel better from the inside out.

First of all, what are some signs you aren’t drinking enough water? “Several side effects include dehydration, increased thirst, and constipation. When dehydrated, you may also have low energy and your mind may not feel as alert as normal.” If you experience any of these things, it could mean you aren’t drinking enough water.

What is one ingredient you should add to your water to boost hydration? “Anything with flavor will get you to want to drink more water so that’s a good thing,” Young says, “Simply adding a wedge of lemon adds flavor to the water and makes you want to drink it. Lemon is also rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C.” Lemon will not only entice you to drink more water altogether, but it allows you to load up on other nutrients needed for a healthy body. Antioxidants also have a number of benefits when it comes to anti-aging!

Lemon is one ingredient you can add to your water to encourage you to drink more of it and maximize its benefit, but how much should you be drinking to begin with? “A person has to drink a significant amount of water each day to replace even routine fluid loss,” Spencer Kroll, MD, PHD, FNLA, an internal medicine specialist and founder of Kroll Medical Group, told SheFinds, “People require even more water intake if any additional problems occur such as diarrhea, vomiting, skin burns or uncontrolled diabetes. The amount of daily fluid requirements depends upon a person's weight.” You should aim for between half an ounce to one ounce of water for every pound you weigh.

When you’re dehydrated it throws off everything from your digestive health to your skin to your ability to focus. One healthy way to up your intake is to add lemon to your water—it also allows you to get more essential antioxidants and Vitamin C in your diet! The amount of water you should shoot for is very individualized, but can be determined by your body weight. However, whatever you find works for you when it comes to increasing hydration is better than nothing! Maximizing hydration is the most important thing at the end of the day.