ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The One Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Water For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Health Experts

By Olivia Avitt
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS7DZ_0egmqM3500
Shutterstock

Did you know that roughly 75% of people are dehydrated? Almost all essential bodily functions require water to occur, yet most of us aren’t drinking nearly enough of it. Water is at the foundation of all life, and when you’re dehydrated, it could cause a number of unwanted symptoms. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially as you age—but from general busyness to simply not liking the taste of water, you may find it difficult to meet the required intake of water each day. Many people find that adding things to their water for flavor makes it easier to stay hydrated—but what’s something you can add to our water that will not only make it taste better but also boost its health benefits? We asked Lisa Young, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what tips she recommends for upping your hydration so you can feel better from the inside out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15m0LA_0egmqM3500

First of all, what are some signs you aren’t drinking enough water? “Several side effects include dehydration, increased thirst, and constipation. When dehydrated, you may also have low energy and your mind may not feel as alert as normal.” If you experience any of these things, it could mean you aren’t drinking enough water.

What is one ingredient you should add to your water to boost hydration? “Anything with flavor will get you to want to drink more water so that’s a good thing,” Young says, “Simply adding a wedge of lemon adds flavor to the water and makes you want to drink it. Lemon is also rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C.” Lemon will not only entice you to drink more water altogether, but it allows you to load up on other nutrients needed for a healthy body. Antioxidants also have a number of benefits when it comes to anti-aging!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SS4ap_0egmqM3500

Lemon is one ingredient you can add to your water to encourage you to drink more of it and maximize its benefit, but how much should you be drinking to begin with? “A person has to drink a significant amount of water each day to replace even routine fluid loss,” Spencer Kroll, MD, PHD, FNLA, an internal medicine specialist and founder of Kroll Medical Group, told SheFinds, “People require even more water intake if any additional problems occur such as diarrhea, vomiting, skin burns or uncontrolled diabetes. The amount of daily fluid requirements depends upon a person's weight.” You should aim for between half an ounce to one ounce of water for every pound you weigh.

When you’re dehydrated it throws off everything from your digestive health to your skin to your ability to focus. One healthy way to up your intake is to add lemon to your water—it also allows you to get more essential antioxidants and Vitamin C in your diet! The amount of water you should shoot for is very individualized, but can be determined by your body weight. However, whatever you find works for you when it comes to increasing hydration is better than nothing! Maximizing hydration is the most important thing at the end of the day.

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Young
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Health Experts Say This Is The One Starchy Vegetable You Should Avoid

As many trying to achieve it know, a flatter stomach is made possible by a healthy diet, ample hydration and consistent exercise. If you’re aiming to lose weight, you may have heard of starchy vegetables being linked to weight gain when eaten frequently. To help avoid this, we checked in with health experts to find out which veggie option might deter your weight loss efforts and why. Read on for weight loss and flat belly tips from registered dietitian Melissa Mitri, MS, RD at Zenmaster Wellness and nutritionist Julie LaPiana Evarts, RN, MSN, CRNP at Plantable.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Intake#Health Benefits#Vitamin C#Our Body
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Real Simple

5 Possible Reasons Why Your Feet Are Always Cold (and What to Do About It)

Having cold feet is never a fun experience. (And we're talking about literal chilly feet, not the proverbial pre-wedding jitters.) Feeling cold can be unpleasant, uncomfortable, and frustrating, no matter when or where you're experiencing it. And if your feet are still cold even after you've slipped into a pair of thick wool socks, it can be tough to know what to do. To find out what might be causing your constantly cold feet—and what you can do to help warm them up—we talked to a few doctors for answers.
HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One ‘Toxic’ Ingredient You Should Avoid In Processed Food–It’s So Dangerous!

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. While things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can make heart related illness more likely, leading a healthy lifestyle is the key preventative measure when it comes to diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. With the high concentration of processed foods in our diet these days, it is important to pay attention to the foods you’re buying and cooking with. We asked Dr. Prabhdeep Sethi, Interventional Cardiologist with Dignity Health—St Bernardine Medical Center, what ingredients you should avoid, specifically in processed foods, if you are trying to keep your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Salads—It Causes Indigestion!

A salad is widely considered to be the epitome of a healthy meal, and especially one to refer to if you frequently suffer indigestion from acidic foods. If you still find yourself experiencing dreadful bloating, heartburn, stomach aches or other negative effects tied to indigestion, it’s worth looking into what you consume every day and what might be a major culprit.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Taking Daily To Naturally Strengthen Brittle Hair

The strength and durability of your hair can come from a number of factors from genetics to your diet, but if you’re struggling with fallout or thinning strands it may be worth integrating certain supplements into your routine that will improve the quality of your hair. It’s always ideal for your current lifestyle to improve your wellness naturally, but sometimes there are gaps in your eating plan that may result in the need of supplementation in order to put your body in the best position to thrive.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Be Eating These Heart-Healthy Foods Everyday As You Age

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the FDA. While things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can put you at higher risk, the best way to take care of your heart is to be proactive—eating well, getting regular exercise, and prioritizing stress management are all key components to a heart healthy lifestyle. Knowing what foods you should be adding to your diet is just as important as knowing what you should avoid, so we asked Samantha McKinney, a registered dietitian at Life Time, what foods you should be eating everyday to keep your heart strong and healthy in the long term.
DIETS
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy