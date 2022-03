When it comes to outdoor furniture, we're not here to mess around. We want our furniture comfortable, high-quality, and weather-proof, all for a digestible price — am I right? If you're trying to furnish a whole patio, backyard, deck, or veranda, a sofa set seems to be one of the best deals out there. Each set is accompanied by one or two other furniture pieces — like a table or chair — and is a great way to get your patio ready for summer in one fell swoop. We've turned to a few brands we trust to uncover some of the best outdoor sofa sets on the market. Our favorite is the Noble House Oana Teak Brown Outdoor Sectional Set ($1,112), but there's more where that came from.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO