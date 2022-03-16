ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Wrestled Back The Power Of Having A Voice

By MTV News Staff
MTV
 2 days ago

An eponymous album marks a major moment in an artist's career. For women, owning one's work, body, and artistry can be especially powerful, even political. Throughout Women's History Month, MTV News is highlighting some of these iconic statements from some of the biggest artists on the globe. This is...

www.mtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
MTV

Has Flavor For All Your Senses

Born from jam sessions and shaped into humid explorations of self, the New Orleans R&B artist's tantalizing new album is a feast. He tells MTV News about preparing it. In today’s R&B landscape, Lucky Daye has emerged as a torchbearer of the genre’s rich history while simultaneously curating music that defies labels. Since his debut Painted was released in 2019, the multiple Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has been redefining modern R&B through, as he says, “a futuristic sci-fi world shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism.” In other words, with his evocative songwriting and penchant for creating mesmerizing melodies, Daye is intent on taking his listeners back to the future. This unique motif is what he believes makes him stand out amongst his peers.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Dinah Jane
Person
Lauren Jauregui
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Ally Brooke
Person
Normani
MTV

Charli XCX Likes The Inherent Danger Of

Sashaying into the MTV studio after an afternoon at 30 Rock preparing for her recent Saturday Night Live performance, Charli XCX takes the room by storm. In a black sleeveless dress, with her hair curled and down, and the most incredible set of nails adorned with fake pearls that match her rhinestone-dotted eye makeup, she is the definition of star power.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Music Industry#Mtv News#Fifth Harmony#American
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Imagine how proud I am’: Madonna shares son Rocco’s ‘spectacular’ paintings on Instagram

Madonna has shared some images of her son Rocco Ritchie’s paintings on her Instagram page, as he establishes himself as an impressionist painter.Rocco, 21, is the singer’s eldest child with Guy Ritchie and goes by the artist name Rhed.To hone his talent, he began studying at Central Saint Martins at the age of 17 before attending the Royal Drawing School. Since 2018, he has held three exhibitions at London gallery Tanya Baxter Contemporary. Late on Tuesday (15 March), the “Material Girl” singer decided to share some of his art with her social media followers, including a video of Rocco...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Avril Lavigne New Album 'Love Sux' Caught Taylor Swift's Attention

After a swift musical journey from contract signing to releasing her album in the span of four months, pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne receives a thoughtful gift from one of Pop music's queens. Avril signed last November 3, 2021, to her new label, DTA records. A week later, she had already...
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Don't you wanna dance with Dua Lipa's neo-disco?

Like the Lord, the pandemic taketh away and giveth — at least to Dua Lipa. After releasing her second album, "Future Nostalgia," on March 27, 2020, the British pop star had to delay her world concert tour three separate times — about 22 months — because of the pandemic. However, that enabled her to stage a splashy livestreamed concert in late 2020 — watched by a staggering 5 million paying viewers — and then watch her "Levitating" rise to the biggest song of 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
24/7 Wall St.

Solo Artists Who Were More Successful Than Their Bands

It’s hard enough making it big in the music business once, but doing it twice is something of a miracle. Nevertheless, numerous artists who first found stardom as members of groups have gone on to outreach their earlier heights as solo artists.   For some performers, the transition from group member to solo star may have […]
THEATER & DANCE
Hypebae

Camila Cabello's New Music Video "Bam Bam" Features Ed Sheeran and Lots of Dancing

Camila Cabello has returned with a catchy collaboration. The singer released the music video for her Cumbia-infused single “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran. It’s possible Cabello may have sought inspiration from her personal life for the song. Last year, she and Shawn Mendes announced they broke up. Meanwhile, “Bam Bam” takes a positive spin on heartbreak with lyrics as follows: “Now I’m out dancin’ with strangers/You could be casually datin’/Damn, it’s all changin’ so fast/Así es la vida, sí/Yeah, that’s just life, baby/Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down/But I’m back on my feet.”
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Dua Lipa’s Dual Lawsuits Explained: Musicologists Break Down ‘Levitating’ Similarities

The first of the copyright infringement suits comes from Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which accused Lipa of copying its 2017 song “Live Your Life.” The second hails from songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who allege that Lipa stole from two of their songs — “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” (1979) and “Don Diablo” (1980).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy