Wrestled Back The Power Of Having A Voice

Born from jam sessions and shaped into humid explorations of self, the New Orleans R&B artist's tantalizing new album is a feast. He tells MTV News about preparing it. In today’s R&B landscape, Lucky Daye has emerged as a torchbearer of the genre’s rich history while simultaneously curating music that defies labels. Since his debut Painted was released in 2019, the multiple Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has been redefining modern R&B through, as he says, “a futuristic sci-fi world shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism.” In other words, with his evocative songwriting and penchant for creating mesmerizing melodies, Daye is intent on taking his listeners back to the future. This unique motif is what he believes makes him stand out amongst his peers.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO