CIM Commercial Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $666,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $850,000, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCT

