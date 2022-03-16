CIM Commercial Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $666,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $850,000, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.9 million.

