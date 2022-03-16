ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy held in fatal stabbing of relative in Duluth

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A 15-year-old relative is accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old woman in Duluth, according to police.

Karimah Phuly was found unresponsive at a residence Friday just minutes after police had left the home following a previous call.

Officers originally responded to a disturbance call at the house about 6:40 p.m. where here was an allegation that a different family member had been assaulted, WDIO-TV reported.

Police left after speaking with the family member and determining there had been no assault.

About 10 minutes later, officers were called back to the house where they found Phuly unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy is being held in the Arrowhead Juvenile Center on a charge of second-degree homicide.

