Howdy partner! This happy fella is TEX, our Pet of the Week with It Takes a Village. I think you'll agree that not every dog matches its name - but for some reason, I feel like TEX is the perfect fit for this guy. He just seems like a happy-go-lucky kind of doggy, just like what I would expect from a human named TEX. By the way, our friends at ITV tell us that TEX has a great attitude and smile just like this all day long.

PETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO