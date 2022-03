The Department of Transportation says it hopes to make roughly 500 more intersections accessible to blind and low-vision pedestrians next year. This comes three months after a federal judge criticized New York City's slow pace of installing the accessible pedestrian signals (APS), which make "audible and vibrotactile indications" to let pedestrians know they can start walking — and said the city must install 9,000 over the next 10 years.

