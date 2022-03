Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. Ukraine’s 56 fighter jets are largely staying put and only flying 5-10 sorties per day, a senior defense official told Pentagon reporters last week. And while Russia is flying 200 sorties a day, it is flying and launching long-range missiles from inside its own airspace. That includes the recent airstrike on Lviv’s international military training center, where Florida National Guard forces had served until the U.S. pulled them out just before the start of the war. Russia conducted that strike by launching several long range missiles from a bomber within Russian airspace, the defense official said. The airstrikes from inside Russia highlight how a no-fly zone would not prevent missile attacks on Ukraine, the Pentagon said.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO