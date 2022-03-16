Tippecanoe jail inmate charged with escape attempt

Marcel Brown sued the Tippecanoe County Jail and the Sheriff’s Department staffs for alleged breach of duty and failure to exercise reasonable care. Exponent File Photo

A jailed 32-year-old Lafayette man has been charged with trying to escape during hospital treatment over the weekend.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Kincaid went to Franciscan Health Lafayette on Creasy Lane in Lafayette as inmate Michael Mathews was being taken to the hospital for medical treatment, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. The court document did not describe the treatment for the reason for it.

After arriving at the hospital Saturday, Mathews was placed in a room, and Kincaid remained with him.

"Mathews had leg restraints on his ankles, and while getting medical treatment he made several comments about wanting to use the restroom," the affidavit said. "Once Kincaid had the medical release paperwork for Mathews, Mathews again asked to use the restroom and Kincaid escorted him to a bathroom across the hall from his room. Kincaid stood right outside the bathroom, and at one point asked Mathews through the door if he was almost done and Mathews responded he was fine and was almost done."

Shortly thereafter, Kincaid heard a loud noise coming from the bathroom and opened the door, and he found Mathews on the floor, with ceiling tiles on the ground and part of the support beams from the ceiling tiles pulled from the ceiling, according to the affidavit.

A light fixture on the wall was knocked down, and a metal handrail behind the toilet was damaged. "It appeared Mathews tried to stand on the metal handrail while trying to escape from the bathroom through the ceiling," the document said.

Mathews was taken back to the jail. After arriving, a second deputy got out of the squad car to secure his firearm. He "advised he was only out of the vehicle for a few seconds, and when he returned to his squad car he observed Mathews had pushed his car computer out of the way and was trying to get into the driver's seat of the police vehicle," according to the affidavit.

Mathews also allegedly "made several threatening comments about what he would do to Deputy Kincaid if he was out of the handcuffs, and at one point he made a gesture like he was going to lunge towards Kincaid as he walked by."

Court records show Mathews is in custody on pending charges in two cases, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, theft and false informing. Mathews also has several prior felony convictions in Illinois and Indiana.

Jail records show Mathews has been in custody since March 5 and now faces a total of $1,500 bond.