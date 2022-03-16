ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Luxury Illinois Penthouse For Sale For The First Time in 45-Years

By Sam
KISS 106
KISS 106
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This penthouse in Chicago is for sale for the first time in 45-years, and the views are stunning and worth every penny. The Chicago Penthouse has six bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and when you see these photos of this penthouse you are going to be envious of whoever...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
KISS 106

11Evansville Area Restaurants Offering The Best Bang for Your Buck

If you grew up in a very small town like I did, you can really appreciate the restaurant choices that we have in the Evansville area. Seriously, in Princeton, IN we had a couple of pizza places, McDonald's, Long John Silver's, and sometimes we had a Hardee's. When the Burger King and Applebee's opened, it was a pretty big deal.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Kentucky Tiny House Airbnb Perfect For A Weekend Getaway To Nowhere

Tiny houses are quickly becoming the popular norm everywhere. This Kentucky Tiny House Airbnb is the perfect place for a quiet weekend getaway. If you love the simplicity of country life you will love this tiny house. Angel here and my husband, Joe, and I love to find cozy and unique Airbnb stays that are close enough to drive but far enough away we don't think about home LOL. I found one in Franklin, Kentucky which is just a little over an hour from the Tri-State area and it's under $75 a night.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
KISS 106

Indiana Mansion With Bridgerton Vibes, Will Get You Ready For Season 2 – SEE INSIDE

Oh Bridgerton, how I've missed you. The mega successful Netflix series is set to return to all of us hopeless romantics this month. And, I am so ready. Although we will not be seeing the Duke this season, Bridgerton still promises to be just as hot and steamy. centered around the oldest Bridgerton sister, Daphne, and her season to find a husband. Most of us couldn't get enough of the magic and heat between the main characters Daphne and her handsome duke, Simon. The chemistry between the two actors, Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean Page was electrifying. I have to admit, I wold rewind quite a bit to enjoy some of their scenes a little more. We could all fell the heat of their courtship and discovery come through he screens on our television.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Look Out Evansville – There Are Two New Dinosaurs in Town!

For a long time, Evansville has been home to Millie. She was the dinosaur that called the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville home before eventually making the move to stand sentinel at Mickey's Kingdom, the playground that sits along the Evansville riverfront. Millie Isn't the Only Dino in Town.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

The Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana

There are two different perspectives on summer break — the kid's perspective and the parent's perspective. For the kids, it means a needed rest from homework, tests, and sitting behind a desk for seven or so hours a day. It means carefree days of sleeping in and spending the day watching TV, playing video games, or playing outside. For parents, it's anything but carefree. It means trying to figure out what you're going to do with your kids while you're at work. Unless you have teenagers old enough to stay home by themselves, you have to have somewhere to take your kids while you put your time in at the office. Of course, daycare is an option, and there are many, many great daycare options in southern Indiana, but if you're looking for something a little different to fill those carefree days of summer, a summer camp is a great option. Not only does it give you peace of mind knowing your kids are somewhere safe, but it also gives them the chance to experience a wide variety of activities they may not always have the opportunity to experience.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#The Chicago Penthouse
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy