New York City, NY

Readers and Tweeters Remain Vigilant on Masking and Billing

By Pete Garth
Gotham Weekly
 3 days ago
Letters to the Editor is a periodic feature. We welcome all comments and will publish a selection. We edit for length and clarity and require full names. I am a nursing student writing in response to a recent article by Colleen DeGuzman about new guidelines on masking from the Centers for...

Health
The Independent

Suspect in shootings of five homeless men in DC and NYC played music on phone after killing, prosecutors say

A man suspected of shooting at least five homeless men across Washington DC and New York City played music from his cellphone in the moments after one fatal attack, police say.Gerald Brevard III, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in the nation’s capital following a massive manhunt across both cities. Prosecutors said Mr Brevard was identified after a longtime friend recognised him from police-issued surveillance photos and contacted investigators. Mr Brevard is accused of stalking and shooting five homeless men - two fatally - as they slept on the streets of New York City and Washington over a 10-day period this...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

Broadway Mask & Vaccine Mandate To Remain Through At Least April 30th

Per the Broadway League, the current mask and vaccination requirement for all Broadway theaters in New York City, will remain in place through at least April 30th. Even though the city is easing Covid restriction on businesses and schools, patrons will still be required to wear masks and show proof of vaccines before attending a Broadway show. The currently guidelines may change before the April 30th date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sacramento

Pandemic Pulse: Mask Or No Mask? Sacramento Residents Remain Divided

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As rules soften and crowds return, the debate on masks is reigniting. There were smiling faces and cheering fans without face coverings at Wednesday night’s Sacramento Kings game at Golden 1 Center. “It’s refreshing, you can actually see people’s reactions,” said Kings’ fan Colin Bailey. “It’s really strange,” said fan James Stroder. While masks are no longer required at indoor settings like Golden 1 Center, they are still encouraged with greeters handing them out at the door. “It feels like normalcy almost, everything is going back to normal,” Christopher Littlejohn said. “It just feels right, appropriate.” “I’m immunocompromised, so I will be wearing...
NBA
Person
Halsey
Reason.com

Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
EDUCATION
WSYX ABC6

Federal mask mandate remains in place for COTA buses through March 18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Although Columbus City Council voted Monday to repeal the city's mask mandate, masks will continue to be required in COTA buses through at least March 18. Following orders of the TSA, face coverings will continue to be required on all COTA transit vehicles and facilities...
COLUMBUS, OH
KOAT 7

UNM to lift mask mandate, vaccine requirement remains in place

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico announced it will be lifting the indoor mask mandate on campus on March 19. UNM says the mask mandate will be lifted for campuses in counties considered either low or medium risk as defined by the CDC. Masking will be optional...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
95.3 MNC

South Shore Line mask mandate remains firmly in place

The South Shore Line will continue to have a mask mandate until mid-April. Passengers and employees on the line will be required to wear masks until at least April 18th. This is regardless of vaccination status, and in accordance with the TSA’s mask order. The ruling is in place...
TRAFFIC
#Cdc#Covid#Omicron
The Oregonian

Readers respond: End mask mandate now

The State of the Union speech illustrated one thing clearly: COVID-19 theater is no longer needed, according to our leaders in Washington, D.C. Senators and House members were maskless, hugged and spoke face-to-face mere inches from each other, and it was good to see. So why is Oregon waiting until March 12 before we get to enjoy the same freedom and privilege that the rest of the country already enjoys (“March 12 new date for Oregon to lift indoor, school masking requirements,” Feb. 28)? Our decisions don’t need to be tied to California’s or Washington’s; we can decide for ourselves. Gov. Kate Brown needs to rescind the mask mandate, like she just did the vaccine mandate for state workers (“COVID-19 vaccine requirement to end for 40,000 state of Oregon employees, governor’s office says,” March 2), effective immediately. It’s time to rip the Band-Aid off and get back to normal life.
OREGON STATE
Gotham Weekly

Medicare Advantage Plans Send Pals to Seniors’ Homes for Companionship — And Profits

Widowed and usually living alone, Gloria Bailey walks with a cane after two knee replacement surgeries and needs help with housekeeping. So she was thrilled last summer when her Medicare Advantage plan, SummaCare, began sending a worker to her house in Akron, Ohio, to mop floors, clean dishes, and help with computer problems. Some days, they would spend the two-hour weekly visit just chatting at her kitchen table. “I love it,” she said of the free benefit.
AKRON, OH
Gotham Weekly

Boosting New York City’s Booster Rate

A lawmaker is calling for the city to automatically schedule vaccination appointments for New Yorkers who’ve been fully inoculated against COVID-19, but have yet to get a booster shot. Only 36 percent of city residents have gotten the additional dose so far. While more than three-quarters of New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Weekly

New York City, NY
From the Five Boroughs, News and Views

