ATHENS — Georgia’s 2022 team was out on the practice field for the first time. Georgia didn’t don full pads, but it was still an important first step for the Bulldogs. Georgia is the defending National Champion after a stellar 2021 season. But many of those key contributors are now off prepping for the NFL draft. A number of other players hit the transfer portal and Georgia isn’t working with a full deck this spring as multiple Bulldogs are dealing with injuries. We learned on Tuesday that Darnell Washington and Smael Mondon are among those will also miss spring practice.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO