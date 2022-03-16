ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozy-Chic! These Lightweight Crewnecks are the Ultimate Sweatshirts for Spring — On Sale Now

Sweatshirts are officially a street style staple. There used to be a time when you could only wear casual pullovers while working out, traveling or lounging around the house. But now that athleisure is in, cozy crewnecks are here to stay! This spring, stay on trend in lighter layers that you can pair with shorts or pants. We picked our top five favorite crewnecks from Walmart — all currently on sale for under $30! Shop these trendy tops before they sell out.

This California Sunshine Sweatshirt

California dreaming on such a winter’s day. Soak up some sunshine this spring with this cheerful yellow crewneck.

Get the Daisy Street Women's California Graphic Crewneck Sweatshirt for just $13 (originally $32) at Walmart!

This Heart Embroidered Sweatshirt

Wear your heart on your sleeve with this comfy cotton-blend crewneck. The side seam slits and hi-lo hem make this breezy sweatshirt stand out.

Get the lemon & bloom by Grey State Women’s Heart Embroidered Sweatshirt for just $22 (originally $29) at Walmart!

This Stars Sweatshirt

Seeing stars! This patterned pullover is such a fun style for spring and summer. We already have our Fourth of July outfit picked out!

Get the Eytino Women Star Print Casual Crewneck Pullover for just $27 (originally $32) at Walmart!

This Tie Dye Sweatshirt

This vibrant color block crewneck is tie dye for! Team this sweatshirt with a pair of jean shorts and sneakers for an easy everyday look. Too cute!

Get the Women's Color Block Printed Long Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt for just $18 (originally $50) at Walmart!

This Color Block Crewneck

Color Us smitten with this color-block crewneck! The pastel vibes are perfect for spring. Rock this sweatshirt with white or blue jeans for a sweet seasonal look.

Get the lemon & bloom by Grey State Women's Dreamers Color Block Sweatshirt for just $22 (originally $29) at Walmart!

