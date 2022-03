As the world learns to live with the COVID pandemic, some airlines in the UK have started to drop mask mandates. Jet2 was the first to remove the legal requirement to wear masks earlier this month and now, other airlines have also followed the move. This comes as the UK does away with COVID-related travel restrictions citing better vaccination coverage and a dip in infection severity. So, which UK airlines have so far dropped mask requirements?

