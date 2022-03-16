Newly-offered Penn State recruiting target sets visit date; Lions join race for four-star defender: Newsstand

Penn State offered four-star safety Malik Hartford on Tuesday. (On3 photo)

Welcome back to the Penn State newsstand.

The top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football today include mostly recruiting updates. Head coach James Franklin and his staff are cranking things up in that area as the start of spring practice nears.

Let’s dive into the news of the day.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a new offer.

Penn State joined the race for West Chester, Ohio Lakota On3 consensus four-star safety Malik Hartford on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Class of 2023 prospect was recently offered by Alabama, as well. He has visited Ohio State twice but Cincinnati is currently the leader, per Hartford’s On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

The Lions have work to do if they want to seriously find themselves in this recruitment, as Hartford has already released a top seven that includes Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and West Virginia.

In other news, a recently offered prospect has set a Penn State visit.

Class of 2024 receiver Mekhai White will take an unofficial visit to campus on April 2. A 6-foot-3, 182-pound junior to be, White claims 14 offers already. The junior-to-be already saw North Carolina this spring. Next month, he’ll also visit Florida State and Ohio State in addition to Penn State.

White does not yet have an On3 Consensus ranking. But, he figures to be one of the more highly-coveted Mid-Atlantic pass catchers in the next cycle. He’s also visited Penn State three times already. That gives the Lions an early lead in his RPM.

Finally, for this section, a brand new edition of the BWI Daily: Recruiting Show dropped on Tuesday. You can check it out in the link below.

Headlines of the day

What to Know About the 2022 Blue-White Game: Wogenrich, SI

Questions for Penn State coaches ahead of spring practice: How will Phil Trautwein replace lost starters?: Pickel, BWI

Penn State Football: A Week from Spring Practice Five (More) Storylines to Follow: Jones, Statecollege.com

Rising PA prospect set to visit Penn State this week: Snyder, BWI

3 Reasons for Optimism About the Nittany Lions in 2022: McGuire, Athlon

Updating PSU’s Class of 2023 linebacker hot board: Snyder, BWI

Allen Robinson has become one of the hottest NFL free agents available: Yahoo

Ranking Penn State football’s 25 most important players ahead of spring practice: 21-25: Eckert, BWI

Quote of the day

“If I come here, I’ll probably play defensive end, so we talked a lot about stuff like that. They like to use their defensive ends in a lot of different ways. Some of their guys can be interchangeable with linebackers, so he was showing me that. That was a big topic of our conversation.”

–Four-star defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt to BWI about what he learned on his recent PSU visit.