Newly-offered Penn State recruiting target sets visit date; Lions join race for four-star defender: Newsstand

By Gregory Pickel about 6 hours
On3.com
 3 days ago
Penn State offered four-star safety Malik Hartford on Tuesday. (On3 photo)

Welcome back to the Penn State newsstand.

The top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football today include mostly recruiting updates. Head coach James Franklin and his staff are cranking things up in that area as the start of spring practice nears.

Let’s dive into the news of the day.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a new offer.

Penn State joined the race for West Chester, Ohio Lakota On3 consensus four-star safety Malik Hartford on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Class of 2023 prospect was recently offered by Alabama, as well. He has visited Ohio State twice but Cincinnati is currently the leader, per Hartford’s On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

The Lions have work to do if they want to seriously find themselves in this recruitment, as Hartford has already released a top seven that includes Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and West Virginia.

In other news, a recently offered prospect has set a Penn State visit.

Class of 2024 receiver Mekhai White will take an unofficial visit to campus on April 2. A 6-foot-3, 182-pound junior to be, White claims 14 offers already. The junior-to-be already saw North Carolina this spring. Next month, he’ll also visit Florida State and Ohio State in addition to Penn State.

White does not yet have an On3 Consensus ranking. But, he figures to be one of the more highly-coveted Mid-Atlantic pass catchers in the next cycle. He’s also visited Penn State three times already. That gives the Lions an early lead in his RPM.

Finally, for this section, a brand new edition of the BWI Daily: Recruiting Show dropped on Tuesday. You can check it out in the link below.

Headlines of the day

What to Know About the 2022 Blue-White Game: Wogenrich, SI

Questions for Penn State coaches ahead of spring practice: How will Phil Trautwein replace lost starters?: Pickel, BWI

Penn State Football: A Week from Spring Practice Five (More) Storylines to Follow: Jones, Statecollege.com

Rising PA prospect set to visit Penn State this week: Snyder, BWI

3 Reasons for Optimism About the Nittany Lions in 2022: McGuire, Athlon

Updating PSU’s Class of 2023 linebacker hot board: Snyder, BWI

Allen Robinson has become one of the hottest NFL free agents available: Yahoo

Ranking Penn State football’s 25 most important players ahead of spring practice: 21-25: Eckert, BWI

Quote of the day

“If I come here, I’ll probably play defensive end, so we talked a lot about stuff like that. They like to use their defensive ends in a lot of different ways. Some of their guys can be interchangeable with linebackers, so he was showing me that. That was a big topic of our conversation.”

–Four-star defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt to BWI about what he learned on his recent PSU visit.

Related
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
On3.com

Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava names Top 5 Schools

Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High has narrowed his list to five schools- Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 5 player in the 2023 class according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting services. Iamaleava also ranks as the No.3 quarterback in the nation, and the second-best player in California.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Big Lead

Providence - South Dakota State Game Ends With Controversial Foul Call

The Providence Friars beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 66-57, in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon. Providence had a three point lead and the ball with less than a minute left. As the shot clock wound down, Jared Bynum shot a three-pointer. The shot missed, but a foul was called on Douglas Wilson who tried to block the shot. Bynum was awarded three free throw attempts. The call effectively ended SDSU's season. The question is, was it the right call?
PROVIDENCE, RI
Sentinel

Penn State widens its lead in team race

DETROIT — Penn State put a strangehold on a 10th NCAA team title with yet another sparkling semifinal performance Friday night at the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Nittany Lions won five of six semifinal bouts in another Friday night tour...
DETROIT, MI
WTAJ

Penn State’s Sessom enters the transfer portal

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Sam Sessoms could be leaving Happy Valley as multiple reports say the guard is entering the transfer portal. ESPN was the first to report on the move, though Sessoms is still listed on Penn State basketball’s official roster as of Wednesday night. Sessoms averaged 11.6 points-per-game this season, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTBS

Four-star basketball recruit Aidan Shaw drops pledge to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Less than a week after Missouri fired basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, Aidan Shaw, the highest-rated player the Tigers had signed in four years, announced he wants to consider other options. The four-star forward from Overland Park, Kansas, has been released from his letter of intent to play for Mizzou and has re-opened his recruitment, he said Thursday on social media.
COLLEGE SPORTS
