ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rick Barnes explains the difficult aspect of NCAA tournament play

By Griffin McVeigh about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39f4C7_0egmL0Sl00
(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Fresh of an SEC Tournament championship, head coach Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for an NCAA Tournament run. Controversially earning a three-seed, they will face off against the Longwood Lancers in the Round of 64 on Thursday afternoon,

Before the matchup, Barnes discussed some of the difficult aspects of playing in March Madness. He said not knowing your opponent as well as you do during conference play but thanks to the Volunteers’ run in the SEC Tournament, Barnes thinks his team will be prepared for the changing scouting reports.

“Longwood, I don’t know a lot about them right now but I do know they’re a guard-heavy team, experienced players,” Barnes said. “I know how hard it is to go through a league where you only lose one game and you win a championship. We also know how the transfer portal works too. So, every game is going to be a hard game but the scouting report in all three games this past weekend were different. I think our guys have learned how to adapt quickly but we’ll get busy with it.”

Tennessee faced off against three different teams in three days while in Tampa Bay, playing South Carolina, Kentucky, and then Texas A&M. In the NCAA Tournament, they will have an extra day to prepare for the next round, if they were to advance, compared to back to back to back games in the conference.

Playing the winner of Colorado State and Michigan, Barnes will have his coaching staff already scouting the two opponents to prepare for a potential Saturday matchup.

Rick Barnes criticizes SEC Tournament schedule

Barnes isn’t happy about the schedule between the SEC Tournament and the beginning of the Round of 64. The head coach wants to see the SEC Tournament finish on Saturday, rather than Sunday, moving forward. Some tournaments end on Saturday, but a couple still wraps up play on Sundays.

“Our guys I think have learned how to adapt to that quickly,” Barnes said of the postseason schedule. “But we’ll get busy with it (Tuesday) again. I wish our (SEC) Tournament would end on Saturday. I mean you think about it, we end on Sunday late, get back here. We were flying through the selection show, then we turn around and we get put in an early afternoon game. But that’s the way it is.

“And that’s why I wish as a league, we’d look at moving our tournament to Saturday, which will be hard to do because it’s been brought up so many times. But I think everybody in our league – I know the coaches certainly would like it to be that way.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava names Top 5 Schools

Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High has narrowed his list to five schools- Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 5 player in the 2023 class according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting services. Iamaleava also ranks as the No.3 quarterback in the nation, and the second-best player in California.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
South Carolina State
The Big Lead

Providence - South Dakota State Game Ends With Controversial Foul Call

The Providence Friars beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 66-57, in the first round of the Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon. Providence had a three point lead and the ball with less than a minute left. As the shot clock wound down, Jared Bynum shot a three-pointer. The shot missed, but a foul was called on Douglas Wilson who tried to block the shot. Bynum was awarded three free throw attempts. The call effectively ended SDSU's season. The question is, was it the right call?
PROVIDENCE, RI
On3.com

Eric Musselman reveals he's still angry over SEC play

Eric Musselman has turned his focus to the NCAA Tournament. However, Arkansas falling short in the SEC Tournament still burns the back of his mind as he readies the Razorbacks for battle. Prior to Arkansas taking on Vermont in the NCAA Tournament, Musselman shared some thoughts regarding the Razorbacks. “I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
FOX21News.com

When does Colorado State play in NCAA Tournament?

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 March Madness NCAA Tournament tips off Wednesday with the first four round. The Colorado State University men’s basketball was invited to the tournament as a 6 seed. The Rams will face the 11-seeded Michigan Wolverines on Thursday. The game is scheduled to start...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
On3.com

KSR Today: NCAA Tournament Shell-Shock

It’s been 36 hours and I still can’t believe Kentucky’s Final Four dreams were dashed by Saint Peter’s. The Cats were kicked to the curb before the NCAA Tournament really got going. They say time heals all wounds, but right now it feels like time is making matters worse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#Colorado State#Sec Tournament#The Tennessee Volunteers#The Longwood Lancers#Texas A M#The Ncaa Tournament
On3.com

LOOK: Dick Vitale gives grade for Florida's hiring of Todd Golden

The Florida Gators have officially hired Todd Golden as the team’s next men’s basketball head coach. Golden, who previously served as the head coach at San Francisco, is a rapidly rising young head coach, and many experts believe that he is a slam dunk hire for Florida. One of those that love the hire is Dick Vitale.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Preview and prediction: Michigan vs. Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball will do battle with No. 3 seed Tennessee Saturday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Led by head man Rick Barnes, Tennessee has won 13 of its last 14 games, losing just once since Jan. 29. During that stretch, it’s beaten Kentucky twice and Auburn and Arkansas once and won the SEC Tournament. Head coach Juwan Howard and Michigan have been inconsistent, in contrast, alternating wins and losses each of the last 11 outings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

South Carolina baseball: live updates at Tennessee (Game 2)

———- Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel!. Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!. Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva. Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Report: Panthers sign former Cleveland Browns wide receiver

The Carolina Panthers have signed former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. It is unclear at this time how much he will make during the 2022 season. Higgins has never played a game for any team besides the Browns in his...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
53K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy