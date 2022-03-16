ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtualitics AI Platform is an advanced analytics solution that empowers everyone with faster ready-to-use AI that can be understood–by analysts and business leaders alike. Our AI platform allows organizations to rapidly process complex data into powerful multi-dimensional graph visualizations, and predict future business outcomes with clear, explainable no-code AI modeling. Virtualitics puts AI into use across the enterprise with enhanced analytics that’s easily integrated into the flow of work

By Virtualitics
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Raydiant Challenges Local Bay Area Retail Entrepreneurs to Compete for $50K SoMa Real Estate Package

Raydiant is gifting a complimentary pop-up commercial space to a rising Bay Area retail entrepreneur. The "Rising Entrepreneur" contest winner will receive up to 12 months of free real estate in a coveted SoMa location, a full build out, a $10,000 marketing and operations stipend, and the ability to power their business with Raydiant's innovative in-location experience technology.
RETAIL
Forbes

Five Trends In AI And Analytics That Could Put Your Business Ahead

Swapnil Srivastava, VP and Global Head of Analytics at Evalueserve. Business trends are evolving. The Covid-19 pandemic shed light on the importance of data and generating meaningful outcomes from it. Companies need to do more to stay on top of changing buyer behavior, talent retention and supply chain dynamics, all of which have led business leaders to revisit their data analytics strategies and kickstart their digital transformation journeys.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

The Future Course Of Process Automation Will Be Driven By AI, Not Bots

U.S. Chief Operation Officer at Esker, Steve Smith is responsible for all operations in North, South and Latin America. Since the earliest days of the Industrial Revolution, humans have feared machines taking over their jobs. One can argue that mechanization erased some jobs, but it shifted the nature of work rather than eliminating it, pushing workers to pursue new skills to better their lots in life.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

How Global Businesses Can Use AI Translation To Improve Productivity

Petr Malyukov is a serial IT entrepreneur, CEO and Co-Founder of YOUS, a communication app with a built-in AI translator. Business communication is a complex subject, covering communications with customers, employees and other businesses—with each of these directions including a number of topics that could be separate university courses. Communication affects everything important for a business, from customer loyalty to costs of production.
SOFTWARE
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
thefastmode.com

Replai, AppsFlyer Partner to Advance AI-Driven Video Analytics

Leading video analytics platform Replai has recently announced its integration partnership with AppsFlyer to help organizations unlock untapped growth through AI-driven video analysis. Digital marketing has never been more competitive. With networks becoming more opaque and ongoing developments in privacy regulation, sourcing relevant data available for you to base your...
SOFTWARE
CBS News

Companies race to build "digital twins" in the metaverse

As the metaverse rapidly expands, major businesses and brands are picking up the tools needed to fill the virtual void and deliver immersive online experiences. Adobe, known for its photo- and video-editing software, released a "metaverse playbook" on Tuesday and announced partnerships with Coca Cola, NASCAR, Epic Games and NVIDIA on a range of metaverse-related projects. Adobe told CBS MoneyWatch that hundreds of brands are already using its existing 3D tools to create interactive content, adding that demand for tools used to create photorealistic replicas of their products grew 100% from a year ago.
RETAIL
Fast Company

11 strategies to elevate business search engine rankings

When it comes to a company’s ability to rank the highest on the internet and get the attention of new customers, there is no one-size-fits-all strategy for branding a business. If you are considering how your company might benefit from partnering with an SEO or marketing firm that has the potential to boost your underperforming KPIs, you’ll need to set clear goals up front about everything your business needs if you want the agency to live up to your short- and long-term expectations.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Run:ai raises $75M for its AI platform

Run:ai’s Atlas platform helps its users virtualize and orchestrate their AI workloads with a focus on optimizing their GPU resources, no matter whether they are on-premises or in the cloud. It abstracts all of this hardware away, while developers can still interact with the pooled resources through standard tools like Jupyter notebooks and IT teams can get better insights into how these resources are being used.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Perks of Having Data-Centric AI in the Corporate World

You will understand the concept of the Data-Centric AI approach, meaning how data is changed or altered to improve performance and evaluation. We present data correcting techniques across all the AI projects such as labeling, managing, slicing, and data augmentation. Growth and opportunities in the corporate world enabled by Data-Centric AI.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Flytxt to Intro New Data-driven Experiences in Oracle Digital Experience

As a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN) community, Flytxt is helping introduce new data-driven experiences in Oracle Digital Experience for Communications to improve the precision and personalization with which communication service providers (CSPs) launch products and support customers. The experiences target specific business personas within the CSP–the marketing,...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Affirmed Networks Powers Sierra's New Global Private APN Solution

Sierra Wireless, a leading IoT solutions provider, has launched a new global private access point name (APN) solution designed to accelerate application deployment by enabling customers to build devices with one single APN that is then translated into multiple private APNs within Sierra’s core network. All specific APN configurations...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Startup Quadric Secures $21M to Advance Its Disruptive Edge AI platform

Quadric, the company building high-performance edge processing platform optimized for on-device AI at the network edge, this week announced a $21M Series B funding round. NSITEXE, a group company of a leading mobility supplier DENSO, led the round with major investment from MegaChips. Existing investors Leawood VC, Pear VC, Uncork Capital, and Cota Capital also participated in the round.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Logistics Firm RoadSync Debuts Payment Management Tool

Logistics FinTech RoadSync has launched RoadSync Advance, a broker and carrier payment management platform. “RoadSync Advance makes it easier and faster for brokers and carriers to pay accessorial, lumper and other over-the-road fees, reducing driver delays and improving back-office insights for reconciliation, fraud prevention and improved cash flow,” the Atlanta company said in a news release Thursday (March 17).
SOFTWARE

