ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The DawgsHQ INSIDE: Looking ahead to Arch Manning visiting Georgia and what we're hearing

By Jake Reuse about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GyLJ_0egmKFnS00
Arch Manning

The Bulldogs will be playing host to Arch Manning this weekend. What have we heard about where Georgia stands? That's why we do the DawgsHQ Inside.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava names Top 5 Schools

Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High has narrowed his list to five schools- Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 5 player in the 2023 class according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting services. Iamaleava also ranks as the No.3 quarterback in the nation, and the second-best player in California.
FOOTBALL
AL.com

Arch Manning is in Athens this weekend, when will he visit Alabama?

The Arch Manning sweepstakes, at least the Spring session, will kick off this weekend at a presumed favorite. Manning, the grandson of an Ole Miss legend and nephew of two Super Bowl winners, is visiting Georgia this weekend, per multiple sites. After coming off the bench to help Isidore (La.) Newman win a basketball championship, Manning is trying to visit his six finalists — Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU and Florida — before Newman’s spring practice begins in March.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Former Buckeyes lineman Andrew Norwell signs with Commanders

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
NFL
On3.com

Mike White addresses Florida president, athletic director following move

As Mike White was introduced as Georgia‘s new head coach during a press conference, he addressed everyone at Florida who helped him succeed. White was the head coach of the Gators basketball team for seven seasons and had recently extended his contract through 2027. As his future with Florida appeared to be rocky after a disappointing season, White made the decision to take over Georgia’s program after they fired Tom Crean.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Tigers Today: Clemson drops series opener to Miami

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arch#American Football
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
53K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy