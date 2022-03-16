ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biogen says Aduhelm reduces Alzheimer’s indicators in long-term trial

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Biogen Inc said on Wednesday patients in a long-term trial of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm experienced reductions in two key disease indicators after nearly two and a half years of treatment. Biogen said that Aduhelm “significantly reduced” amyloid beta plaque levels out to week 132 of treatment...

