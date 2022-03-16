Biogen says Aduhelm reduces Alzheimer’s indicators in long-term trial

Soluble amyloid-Î²-protein (AÎ²) oligomers, a major hallmark of AD, trigger the integrated stress response (ISR) via multiple pathologies including neuronal hyperactivation, microvascular hypoxia, and neuroinflammation. Increasing eIF2Î± phosphorylation, the core event of ISR, facilitates metabotropic glutamate receptor (mGluR)-dependent long-term depression (LTD), and suppressing its phosphorylation has the opposite effect. Having found the facilitation of mGluR5-LTD by AÎ² in live rats, we wondered if suppressing eIF2Î± phosphorylation cascade would protect against the synaptic plasticity and cognitive disrupting effects of AÎ². We demonstrate here that the facilitation of mGluR5-LTD in a delayed rat model by single i.c.v. injection of synthetic AÎ²1"“42. Systemic administration of the small-molecule inhibitor of the ISR called ISRIB (trans-isomer) prevents AÎ²-facilitated LTD and abrogates spatial learning and memory deficits in the hippocampus in exogenous synthetic AÎ²-injected rats. Moreover, ex vivo evidence indicates that ISRIB normalizes protein synthesis in the hippocampus. Targeting the ISR by suppressing the eIF2Î± phosphorylation cascade with the eIF2B activator ISRIB may provide protective effects against the synaptic and cognitive disruptive effects of AÎ² which likely mediate the early stage of sporadic AD.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO