Biogen says Aduhelm reduces Alzheimer’s indicators in long-term trial

Soluble amyloid-β-protein (Aβ) oligomers, a major hallmark of AD, trigger the integrated stress response (ISR) via multiple pathologies including neuronal hyperactivation, microvascular hypoxia, and neuroinflammation. Increasing eIF2α phosphorylation, the core event of ISR, facilitates metabotropic glutamate receptor (mGluR)-dependent long-term depression (LTD), and suppressing its phosphorylation has the opposite effect. Having found the facilitation of mGluR5-LTD by Aβ in live rats, we wondered if suppressing eIF2α phosphorylation cascade would protect against the synaptic plasticity and cognitive disrupting effects of Aβ. We demonstrate here that the facilitation of mGluR5-LTD in a delayed rat model by single i.c.v. injection of synthetic Aβ1"“42. Systemic administration of the small-molecule inhibitor of the ISR called ISRIB (trans-isomer) prevents Aβ-facilitated LTD and abrogates spatial learning and memory deficits in the hippocampus in exogenous synthetic Aβ-injected rats. Moreover, ex vivo evidence indicates that ISRIB normalizes protein synthesis in the hippocampus. Targeting the ISR by suppressing the eIF2α phosphorylation cascade with the eIF2B activator ISRIB may provide protective effects against the synaptic and cognitive disruptive effects of Aβ which likely mediate the early stage of sporadic AD.

