ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft updates Outlook, Teams, and PowerPoint to be hybrid work ready

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft was one of the first companies to warn other businesses that the pandemic would forever change work habits. Two years later, Microsoft has embraced remote work both in its products and in practice with regard to how and where its employees get work done. Today it’s announcing changes to Microsoft...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Windows 10 Settings You Need to Disable Now

Split between its Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems, 1.4 billions devices use Microsoft's software each month. The latter is continuing its phased rollout to compatible computers and will make its way to all eligible devices by mid-2022. (Here's how to download the new OS.) If you're using a device that's still running Windows 10, however, you may not be aware of the default settings that collect information, make you see more ads and notifications and may be slowing down your device.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Google’s new Android feature frees up phone storage without deleting apps

Mobile apps are constantly getting bigger. The quality of photos and videos we capture with our phones continues to improve. These developments make it that much harder to manage your storage space. Even if your phone has 256GB of storage or more, chances are good that you have still had to delete unused apps and move some of your pictures and videos over to a computer. Thankfully, Google is getting ready to introduce a new feature on Android that should take some of the stress out of storage management.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google’s latest phone update means users can talk without actually saying anything during phone calls

Google has announced a new feature for its phones so that people do not have to talk during phone calls – they can text their replies instead.People who prefer not to speak on calls can see captions of what the other person in the call is saying and type back a reply that will be read aloud.Users will have the choice between custom messages and pre-written responses, with the new feature being an extension of Google’s Live Caption feature which automatically transcribes all audio that comes through on the phone.The updates are rolling out to Pixel users from the 3a...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Powerpoint#Microsoft Teams#Microsoft Office#Outlook#Powerpoint#Verge#Front Row
TechSpot

ICYMI: Grab your lifetime license of Microsoft Office for 85% off

TL;DR: Microsoft Office needs no introduction. The industry stalwart gives you everything you need to operate your side hustle or business from home. This deal includes lifetime licenses for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, as well as Lync and Infopath for seamless communication. There are plenty...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Android Authority

Google has six messaging apps. Here's all of them and what they do!

Since the launch of Google Talk in 2005, Google has emphasized the importance of people using the company’s services to communicate with one another. In fact, the company thinks it’s so important, that it made more Google-branded messaging platforms than it knows what to do with, each one offering similar functions with minor tweaks.
INTERNET
The Verge

Verizon makes Fios free for low-income customers through federal program

Verizon is introducing a new discount to its Fios Forward plans, which should let low-income customers get fiber internet for free when combined with discounts through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. The free tier, which is normally $40 a month, includes 300Mbps speeds as well as a $10 discount on a Verizon Unlimited Wireless plan. Customers who need more bandwidth (and are able to pay more) can get a gigabit connection for $50 a month with the ACP discount, which also includes more benefits and a larger cell plan discount.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

OneDrive update brings native M1 support for all Mac users

Microsoft last December released a public beta of the OneDrive sync utility for macOS with native support for the Apple Silicon platform. Now, three months later, the company has finally made the update available to all Mac users who can now benefit from OneDrive running natively on the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips.
SOFTWARE
Fortune

When it comes to hybrid work, Goldman Sachs is an outlier

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Post-pandemic life is beginning to come into focus, but post-pandemic work⁠—particularly the sort that used to be done in offices⁠—remains a blur. Fortune’s Geoff Colvin wrote last week about Goldman Sachs’ effort to get employees back to the office five days a week. “The secret sauce to our organization,” CEO David Solomon told him, “is [that] we attract thousands of really extraordinary young people who come to Goldman Sachs to learn to work, to create a network of other extraordinary people, and work very hard to serve our clients.” But Goldman is an outlier. Just a few steps down the street, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri laid out for me a radically different vision, saying that 40% of his employees will continue to work remotely, and the remainder will be required to work at the office only two days a week. “Hybrid” is the byword adopted by most companies—a catchall term that is defined only by its lack of definition.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Windows 11 is testing merciless File Explorer ads

Update 3.15.22, 2:45 pm: Microsoft said in a statement that the File Explorer ads were never meant for the public’s eyes: “This was an experimental banner that was not intended to be published externally and was turned off.” Oops!. If you’re a Windows user and feel like...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Foxconn halts production as Shenzhen goes into lockdown

Foxconn and other manufacturers are suspending operations in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen after authorities announced a partial lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Businesses providing non-essential services have been ordered to close and everyone in the city of 17 million will be tested for COVID-19 following the reporting of 60 new infections on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
makeuseof.com

10 Things You Can Do on Linux but Not on Windows

Linux has gained significant popularity in the last decade or so. Despite having a relatively low market share compared to Windows, it is well-adapted to the evolving user requirements through its constant development. Linux has some state-of-the-art features that other operating systems lack for now. Such features, along with its...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Google’s Android app will finally let you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history

Google is finally bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app, the company confirmed to The Verge. “We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Google spokesperson Ned Adriance said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy