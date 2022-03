Bruce Pearl’s tie swung between his suspenders. He threw his hand back to point at the whiteboard, and looked over his players — one of the finest groups, he figured, in Division II basketball. In a cramped locker room between a stack of VHS tapes imprinted with game film and Pearl’s scrawlings all across the board, the players looked to him with hearts pounding the way only hearts pound before a big game.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO